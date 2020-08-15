The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla in July.
Byrnes Oil Co. Inc.
1205 N. 11th Ave.
$60,201 - Construct a 900-square-foot addition to warehouse for barrel storage
SHSF Holdings LLC
1015 W. Pine St.
$568,561.40 - Construct a 600-square-foot addition with 830-square-foot enclosed patio and interior alterations at The Walls
Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.
Walla Walla School District
450 Bridge St.
$10,000 - Revision to exit doors
City of Walla Walla
820 Sprague Ave.
$22,000 - Tenant improvements for Blue Crane BioEnergetics; create three treatment rooms at the south end of the building and enclose the existing east entry area.
Contractor: Ketelsen Construction Co.
Alan Ashmore Construction
417 Wellington Ave.
$6,000 - Reside commercial building
Contractor: Alan Ashmore Construction
Hayden Homes LLC
110 Claret Court
$322,687.82 - Construct a 2,258-square-foot single-family home with 741-square-foot garage, 142-square-foot porch and 130-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
120 Claret Court
$438,559.80 - Construct a 3,195-square-foot single-family residence with 796-square-foot garage, 120-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Dale & Mary Solberg
706 Chase Ave.
$143,754.24 - Construct a 1,161-square-foot single-family residence with 107-square-foot covered porch
Paine Building LLC
4 E. Main St.
$12,273.80 - Construct a 385-square-foot temporary parklet for street dining
John & Vikki Whitmore
948 Boyer Ave.
$203,112.50 - Remodel kitchen and bathrooms; construct a 375-square-foot pergola
Contractor: Winterbourne Construction
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in July.
Miguel & Maria Robles
1076 Valley St.
$236,604.28 - Construct a 1,768-square-foot, two-story residence with 341-square-foot covered porch/patio and 531-square-foot garage
Contractor: Lexar Homes Yakima
Valley View Farms & Properties LLC
6081 Cottonwood Road
$261,607.92 - Construct a 2,052-square-foot residence with 516-squrae-foot covered porch
Contractor: RTL Construction & Design LLC
Christopher & Carol Hopkins
477 Cummins Road
$358,383.32 - Construct a 2,542-square-foot, two-story residence with 757-square-foot covered porch and 1,278-square-foot garage
Howard & Marilou Smith
759 W. Seventh St.
$550,768.80 - Construct a 3,780-square-foot, two-story residence with 2,226-square-foot covered porch and 1,734-square-foot garage
Contractor: Shovel Construction
Joshua & Dalari Allington
144 Ponderosa Court
$222,716 - Construct a 1,100-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 833-square-foot covered porch and 2,854-square-foot garage/shop/storage
Contractor: Jack Wallace Construction
Port of Walla Walla
425 B St.
$6,000 - Add doors and bathroom to existing space
Columbia School District
977 W. Maple St
$60,000 - Remove two walls to enlarge existing classrooms
Dykes Holding LLC
22474 W. U.S. Highway 12
$312,400.30 - Construct a 305-square-foot residential addition with 1,002-square-foot garage addition and interior remodel
Contractor: R Peterman Construction Inc.
FirstFruits Farms LLC
29 Jubilee Circle
$5,232.04 - Install fire suppression system in kitchen hood
Contractor: ABC Fire Control Inc.
Packaging Corporation of America
264 Depot Road
$19.424 - Install fire alarm system in existing building
Contractor: Fire Protection Specialists LLC
Walla Walla School District
630 Abbott Road
$154,560 - Construct 3,200-square-foot enclosed pole building for hog barn