The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla in July.

Byrnes Oil Co. Inc.

1205 N. 11th Ave.

$60,201 - Construct a 900-square-foot addition to warehouse for barrel storage

SHSF Holdings LLC

1015 W. Pine St.

$568,561.40 - Construct a 600-square-foot addition with 830-square-foot enclosed patio and interior alterations at The Walls

Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.

Walla Walla School District

450 Bridge St.

$10,000 - Revision to exit doors

City of Walla Walla

820 Sprague Ave.

$22,000 - Tenant improvements for Blue Crane BioEnergetics; create three treatment rooms at the south end of the building and enclose the existing east entry area.

Contractor: Ketelsen Construction Co.

Alan Ashmore Construction

417 Wellington Ave.

$6,000 - Reside commercial building

Contractor: Alan Ashmore Construction

Hayden Homes LLC

110 Claret Court

$322,687.82 - Construct a 2,258-square-foot single-family home with 741-square-foot garage, 142-square-foot porch and 130-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

120 Claret Court

$438,559.80 - Construct a 3,195-square-foot single-family residence with 796-square-foot garage, 120-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Dale & Mary Solberg

706 Chase Ave.

$143,754.24 - Construct a 1,161-square-foot single-family residence with 107-square-foot covered porch

Paine Building LLC

4 E. Main St.

$12,273.80 - Construct a 385-square-foot temporary parklet for street dining

John & Vikki Whitmore

948 Boyer Ave.

$203,112.50 - Remodel kitchen and bathrooms; construct a 375-square-foot pergola

Contractor: Winterbourne Construction

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County in July.

Miguel & Maria Robles

1076 Valley St.

$236,604.28 - Construct a 1,768-square-foot, two-story residence with 341-square-foot covered porch/patio and 531-square-foot garage

Contractor: Lexar Homes Yakima

Valley View Farms & Properties LLC

6081 Cottonwood Road

$261,607.92 - Construct a 2,052-square-foot residence with 516-squrae-foot covered porch

Contractor: RTL Construction & Design LLC

Christopher & Carol Hopkins

477 Cummins Road

$358,383.32 - Construct a 2,542-square-foot, two-story residence with 757-square-foot covered porch and 1,278-square-foot garage

Howard & Marilou Smith

759 W. Seventh St.

$550,768.80 - Construct a 3,780-square-foot, two-story residence with 2,226-square-foot covered porch and 1,734-square-foot garage

Contractor: Shovel Construction

Joshua & Dalari Allington

144 Ponderosa Court

$222,716 - Construct a 1,100-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 833-square-foot covered porch and 2,854-square-foot garage/shop/storage

Contractor: Jack Wallace Construction

Port of Walla Walla

425 B St.

$6,000 - Add doors and bathroom to existing space

Columbia School District

977 W. Maple St

$60,000 - Remove two walls to enlarge existing classrooms

Dykes Holding LLC

22474 W. U.S. Highway 12

$312,400.30 - Construct a 305-square-foot residential addition with 1,002-square-foot garage addition and interior remodel

Contractor: R Peterman Construction Inc.

FirstFruits Farms LLC

29 Jubilee Circle

$5,232.04 - Install fire suppression system in kitchen hood

Contractor: ABC Fire Control Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

264 Depot Road

$19.424 - Install fire alarm system in existing building

Contractor: Fire Protection Specialists LLC

Walla Walla School District

630 Abbott Road

$154,560 - Construct 3,200-square-foot enclosed pole building for hog barn

 

