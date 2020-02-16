The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of January 2020.

MT Properties LLC

3 S. Colville St.

$90,000 — Tenant improvement, ice cream shop

Susan Hickok Bower

17 S. Roosevelt St.

$16,374.75 — Repair balconies and stairs for apartment complex

Traton Inc.

2025 Isaacs Ave.

$6,000 — Tenant improvements, The Blue

Hayden Homes LLC

580 Klingman Court

$288,853.17 — Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 780-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot covered porch and 185-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Jeannette Studer

834 Whitman St.

$150,000 — Repair fire damage and reconfigure layout of duplex

Contractor: Cornerstone Construction

Aaron Ojcius

1018 ½ St. John St.

$90,969.60 — Construct a 768-square-foot accessory dwelling unit

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of January 2020.

Virginia Burnett

870 N.E. Makiah Court

$336,470.29 — Construct a 3,272-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Lexar Homes

Brent Dawson

865 N.E. Makiah Court

$279,031.62 — Construct a 2,941-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Brent Dawson

Brandon Stepper

865 N.E. Makiah Court

$271,836.34 — Construct a 2,941-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Brandon Stepper

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of January 2020.

Nancy Taylor

81 Bergevin Springs Road

$390,257.12 — Construct a 2,913-square-foot residence with 483-square-foot covered porch and 1,097-square-foot garage

Contractor: Shivell Construction

Matthew L. & Briana M. Toelke

1724 Wallula Ave.

$350,224.52 — Construct a 2,673-square-foot two-story residence with 345-square-foot covered porch and 770-square-foot garage

Randall H. & Connie A. Rogers

481 Yellowhawk St.

$113,000 — Interior remodel of existing main floor of residence

Contractor: J&J Construction LLC

Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$67,000 — Construct an outside fire sprinkler line for the 16,835-square-foot science building

Contractor: Moreno & Nelson Construction

Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$26,994.02 — Fire alarm for the science building

Contractor: Evco Sound & Electronics Inc.

Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$40,898 — Fire sprinklers for new science building

Contractor: Fire Control Sprinkler System Co.

James L & Jenny T. Pensiero

397 Helaman Road

$422,611.20 — Construct a 5,760-square-foot two-story garage/hobby-exercise-shop

Contractor: Alan Ashmore Construction Inc.

 

