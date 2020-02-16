The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of January 2020.
MT Properties LLC
3 S. Colville St.
$90,000 — Tenant improvement, ice cream shop
Susan Hickok Bower
17 S. Roosevelt St.
$16,374.75 — Repair balconies and stairs for apartment complex
Traton Inc.
2025 Isaacs Ave.
$6,000 — Tenant improvements, The Blue
Hayden Homes LLC
580 Klingman Court
$288,853.17 — Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 780-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot covered porch and 185-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Jeannette Studer
834 Whitman St.
$150,000 — Repair fire damage and reconfigure layout of duplex
Contractor: Cornerstone Construction
Aaron Ojcius
1018 ½ St. John St.
$90,969.60 — Construct a 768-square-foot accessory dwelling unit
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of January 2020.
Virginia Burnett
870 N.E. Makiah Court
$336,470.29 — Construct a 3,272-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Lexar Homes
Brent Dawson
865 N.E. Makiah Court
$279,031.62 — Construct a 2,941-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Brent Dawson
Brandon Stepper
865 N.E. Makiah Court
$271,836.34 — Construct a 2,941-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Brandon Stepper
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of January 2020.
Nancy Taylor
81 Bergevin Springs Road
$390,257.12 — Construct a 2,913-square-foot residence with 483-square-foot covered porch and 1,097-square-foot garage
Contractor: Shivell Construction
Matthew L. & Briana M. Toelke
1724 Wallula Ave.
$350,224.52 — Construct a 2,673-square-foot two-story residence with 345-square-foot covered porch and 770-square-foot garage
Randall H. & Connie A. Rogers
481 Yellowhawk St.
$113,000 — Interior remodel of existing main floor of residence
Contractor: J&J Construction LLC
Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$67,000 — Construct an outside fire sprinkler line for the 16,835-square-foot science building
Contractor: Moreno & Nelson Construction
Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$26,994.02 — Fire alarm for the science building
Contractor: Evco Sound & Electronics Inc.
Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$40,898 — Fire sprinklers for new science building
Contractor: Fire Control Sprinkler System Co.
James L & Jenny T. Pensiero
397 Helaman Road
$422,611.20 — Construct a 5,760-square-foot two-story garage/hobby-exercise-shop
Contractor: Alan Ashmore Construction Inc.