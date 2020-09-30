Inland Cellular is giving out $15,000 in grant funds to Walla Walla Valley small businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers from the We Give a Care project selected more than a dozen local groups nominated to receive a portion of the funds.
Walla Walla recipients include the Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center, Hope Street, Children's Museum of Walla Walla, The Dance Center of Walla Walla, The Star Project, Touchet Educational Foundation, Longmire Ranch, Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding and the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network.
Inland Cellular will give out funds Thursday morning at the Walla Walla store before individually visiting more recipients in Dayton that afternoon.
Dayton recipients include The Club, Jay's Garage and Weinhard Cafe.