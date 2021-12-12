The holiday season has registers ringing at Walla Walla Valley retail shops even with continual reminders that we’re still in a devastating pandemic.
COVID-19 still has clerks and customers wearing face masks as a precaution, but shoppers are out in droves.
It’s already gotten to the point where the shelves might soon be empty at Sweetwater Paper & Home, a downtown Walla Walla gift shop on East Alder Street.
“We’re so far up over 2019, which was our best year to date,” Sweetwater owner Robin Consani said. “I’m having to place orders right now and hope to get them in maybe before Christmas. Some things we thought maybe we have enough of, and we do not.”
Same goes for Inland Octopus, the downtown Walla Walla toy store on East Main Street.
“We’re doing better this year,” Inland Octopus owner Bob Castiff said. “Everything’s going fine. It’s a little bit difficult getting inventory in, and we may run out a little bit early this year — we always try to run out — only it might happen too early this year. But everything’s going great.”
Dayton has also seen major downtown turnouts.
“We just had a couple of events that brought out a tremendous amount of people,” Dayton Chamber of Commerce Director Belinda Larsen said last week.
“Very successful events, and one of those was our Christmas Kickoff, which was two weekends ago. And then last night we had our Ladies Night Out evening, which seemed to be hugely successful. We had people all over the streets of Dayton. It’s been a pretty good kick off to the holidays so far.”
Local stores have joined in a nationwide holiday spending spree with the National Retail Federation having already stated it expects to declare 2021 a record-breaking season.
The more festive and lively holiday atmosphere in and around Walla Walla is quite a change from last year when coronavirus vaccines were not yet available to the general public, when hospitals were reporting a frightening number of cases, and when several local shop owners feared their businesses would not be around by the end of winter.
It was tough to keep a store up and running with the state repeatedly ordering shutdowns and imposing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
Christmas shopping provide a nice boon, but in an economy like Walla Walla, largely based on tourism, the whole year really depends on summer revenue — and that was severely limited early in the pandemic.
It also didn’t help that the pandemic had everybody staying home on their computers, and shoppers were turning more and more to the internet.
Downtown Walla Walla alone would finish the year with nine tenants out of the picture.
It could have been even worse, according to Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington, if not for brave, civic-minded residents.
“Walla Walla weathered the storm much better than other communities our size, and that is entirely because our community showed up,” she said. “We had a lot of people come out and support.”
The tide had begun to turn by the end of winter, as the number of COVID-19 cases dropped while the percentage of people vaccinated increased, until the state officially reopened June 30.
Tourists then poured into the Walla Walla Valley with money to spend.
Consani, Sweetwater Paper & Home, isn’t the only local store reporting a record-breaking year.
“It’s across the board,” Witherington said. “There was still some people who had a tough year, but I’ve talked to many downtown business owners who were having best-year-ever type of revenue.”
Meanwhile, downtown Walla Walla has reported 17 new businesses, including shops offering a variety of gift ideas.
“Clearly that 17 shows that there’s a continue interest in investing,” Witherington said. “Buildings that have been empty are getting full, and that’s all really positive.”
Not to mention the lights and decorations in every corner of the downtown district, inviting people back for the holidays.
“There absolutely is a better feeling this year,” Witherington said. “It’s just a fun place to be.
“I don’t know if you’ve been downtown and seen the Christmas lights, but the city went all out on holiday decorations this year in a way that makes it really festive for people who just come down and walk around. That type of investment has also helped strengthen (us). It’s COVID adjacent, but it’s also a huge credit to our city, to the council and the city administration for identifying the importance of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.