Harvust platform comes just in time for harvesters

Harvust was always supposed to be helpful in a pinch. But now it’s proving to be helpful during a global crisis.
Riley Clubb, the co-founder of the online communication platform for farm workers, said it was always his plan to have something farmers could use during hardships, and it appears his plan worked in the nick of time.
“This obviously is a challenging time for everybody,” Clubb said. “But honestly, for us, while this isn’t actually the challenge we built it for, it’s working in this situation.”
Clubb said within 30 minutes of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home mandate last week, he saw two of his customers — Milbrandt Management and Ovenell Farms — send their workers communications on what the order meant for their respective companies.
“This is a perfect example of when you want to have excellent communication with your employees,” Clubb said. “And that’s something we really are helping farmers with — communication.”
The small start-up company operated by Clubb, who is also a member of Walla Walla City Council, and co-founder James Hall started with beta testing last summer with fruit tree harvesters but has since been expanding into multiple arenas in the farming industry.
While some may be tempted to call it an “app,” it’s actually just an online platform that can be integrated with modern technology.
The three main focuses of Harvust are driven by the human resources side of labor, which is where many farmers — or any employer — can easily run into problems.
The three focuses are hiring, safety requirements and general communication. With the platform, farmers are able to deal with a variety of HR topics remotely and quickly. Not only that, they ensure every employee has heard and responded to communications.
The first tool is for hiring — or “onboarding.”
HR managers can forward all hiring documents and forms to the new hires — handbooks, tax forms, company policies, etc. Through Harvust, the documents can be read and signed remotely.
The second tool is used in safety management.
Clubb said Harvust worked closely with the Washington Farm Bureau to make sure the feature was done correctly.
“We have been able to promptly communicate all safety precautions for all employees to follow with the simple click of a button,” Corey Rogers said in a Harvust press release. Rogers is the president of hay supplier Ward Rugh in the Kittitas Valley.
“We are now utilizing Harvust for all our new employee onboard documentation, important companywide announcements and all safety meetings. We are extremely satisfied with the ease and efficiency which the Harvust platform provides.”
For example, monthly safety talks, required by OSHA, can now be done with ease, compared to the old school model.
“What happens now is typically a farmer will walk into a field, gather people around and do what’s called a tailgate talk,” Clubb said.
“What we’re doing is we’re sending that as a piece of paper to everyone’s phones where they can read it on their own time, in their own language and then we can have a record of signing off as far as who has read it.”
In this particular example, an HR manager or a foreman or forewoman could review the points of a safety talk and then send out the full document to workers via Harvust. The workers then receive an SMS message on their smartphone to tap on a link, which sends them to a webpage with the document. They read the document and mark that they’ve read it. Then the responses pour back into Harvust and are sent to the managers, thus fulfilling OSHA obligations.
“You don’t actually have to download anything,” Clubb said. “We have designed it to be as user-friendly and simple as possible.”
Another fresh example: COVID-19 virus safety precautions from OSHA were added recently. Farm workers are considered essential during the quarantine, so not one bit of safety and health information can afford to be overlooked.
“Farms on Harvust are better prepared for coronavirus,” Clubb said.
“It’s so interesting, this environment, wherein you see businesses rapidly trying to move to the online environment, but the farms using (Harvust) are already ready to navigate the online world.”
The third tool for Harvust is general communication, which the other two tools depend on.
The communication channels of Harvust allow managers and employers to have a steady stream of vital information given directly into each others’ hands.
The communication can be as simple as a manager checking in on certain farming operations to a crucial update to company policy that everybody must sign off on.
Many field workers in the Pacific Northwest are immigrant workers who primarily speak another language — Spanish in particular. Harvust instantly translates both written words and audio into other languages.
Also, if a worker struggles with reading, they can receive all company notifications audibly in their spoken language.
Turnaround for interested farms can be fast, as little as 24 hours, Clubb said.
Clubb said Harvust found that about 90% of workers in the fields carry smartphones. He said there have been few issues with workers who don’t have phones because they’ve simply been able to read documents on someone else’s device or receive it another way. All in all, most of the employees gain a streamlined method of communication.
“We’re a kitchen-table start-up,” Clubb said. “Our advantage is that we can build and innovate really rapidly. ... We’re getting HR recommendations every day.”
The Harvust communication platform can be found at harvust.com.