With the hoist of golden shovels and a cloud of dust, a new location for the Goodwill store is finally in motion again.
The groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 3, flipped the switch back on for a project that was put on hold as COVID-19 changed everything, including the availability of building materials, in 2020.
The nonprofit Goodwill of the Columbia announced in 2019 plans to vacate its longtime downtown Walla Walla location on Alder Street and build a new structure in College Place.
Executive Director Ken Gosney said then that the move served two purposes: to provide ample customer parking and to create room for a local Employment Connection Center. Currently the nearest such center is in the Tri-Cities, but bringing that service to the Walla Walla area has been planned for some time, Gosney said.
That component of the new store will offer a job-search assistance program, helping job-seekers create resumes, prepare for interviews and receive access to community resources and information.
The Employment Connection Center also provides access to a computer lab, tutorials, skills assessments, employer networking, hiring events and workshops.
Those services are 100% funded by store profits, Gosney said.
In 2019, the Tri-Cities ECC served over 5,000 people, he told a gathering of about 40 people Tuesday.
“We are very proud of that impact.”
The new store, expected to be completed in June, 2022, will be 20,000 square feet, including about 4,000 square feet for the employment center. It will sit on a 3-acre parcel in College Place, across C Street from Home Depot.
While the original build had penciled out for less, pandemic pricing means another $1.5 million has to be added, Gosney said.
As lumber prices began mounting in 2020, builders turned to using steel. The cost of that material then shot up, he said, which puts the estimated cost of the project at $5.8 million.
Likewise, everything related to construction is taking longer to get, Gosney said, meaning there is a 35-week order process to get much of the building’s components delivered.
None of that dimmed the warm embrace Goodwill has felt from city officials in College Place, he added.
“We’re really excited. The city has been so supportive and happy to have us here.”
College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez echoed that in her remarks during the ceremony Tuesday.
Hernandez thanked Goodwill’s administrators for choosing College Place, then called out city officials and volunteers who were instrumental in working with the organization to bring the moment to fruition.
The new site, while lacking the iconic feel of the current Goodwill store and its proximity to downtown businesses, does have room to better fit the mission, Gosney said, adding that full-time staff will increase from 26 to 35 people when the new store opens.
His team is working with Valley Transit to get a bus stop installed for the new location as well as a crosswalk with flashing lights, he said.
The downtown location in Walla Walla will remain open until the new store is open.