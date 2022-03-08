Consumers are feeling the pinch as gas prices and inflation surge nationwide and in the Walla Walla Valley.
The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel set a new national record Tuesday at $4.173, according to AAA. Prices are climbing even faster in Washington state, where the average statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas hit $4.522 — a state record.
In Walla Walla, the average price for gas reached an all-time high of $4.509 a gallon on Tuesday morning, an increase of about 74 cents per gallon over the past week and over 80 cents per gallon in the past month, according to GasBuddy.
Prices were already accelerating due to pandemic-related supply-chain issues and inflation, which has jumped nationally. The latest spike puts consumers in a tough position.
What's causing the surge?
Experts point to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the root of the price spike.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release the prices reflect the cost of sanctions put on Russia. President Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil Tuesday, which could drive prices up further.
De Haan predicted prices will remain high for months.
Jennifer Cook, senior manager of corporate communications for AAA Washington, said even though Washington does not get its crude oil from Russia, gas prices reflect volatility in the global crude oil market, where prices have also skyrocketed.
She said gas prices will likely reflect the ongoing conflict. That comes with much uncertainty as the world watches it play out, making a drop in gas prices difficult to predict.
“I can’t tell you when that will happen,” Cook said.
She suggested some tips for drivers looking to conserve gas, including making sure tires are properly inflated, driving at the speed limit and avoiding quick acceleration.
People can use online tools from GasBuddy or Geico to compare local gas prices.
