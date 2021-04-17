COLFAX – For Pete Koerner, the biggest challenge now with running the Top Notch Cafe in Colfax is “just trying to keep the doors open, man.”
That didn’t get any easier Friday, the first day for Whitman County’s return to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
Whitman County, along with Cowlitz and Pierce counties, will spend at least the next three weeks under Phase 2 restrictions instead of the less restrictive Phase 3. Phase 2 calls for 25% capacity limits in restaurants, gyms and bars.
Koerner, who runs Top Notch with his wife, Candis, kept customers who stopped for lunch Friday afternoon spaced a booth apart.
“I’m just frustrated,” he said. “Frustrated with it all.”
Whitman County’s Phase 2 return was largely driven by an increase in COVID-19 cases out of the city of Pullman, which makes up roughly 70% of the county’s population. Approximately 87% of countywide cases in the latest recorded 14-day period were attributed to Pullman residents, according to Whitman County Public Health.
A few blocks from Top Notch Cafe, 10’s the limit for the number of shoppers at the Thrifty Grandmother’s Shop.
Christina Thompson set the limit figuring the store could hold anywhere from 30 to 40 people at a time. Revenue has remained steady in the past year regardless of capacity, said Thompson, president of the Colfax Thrifty Grandmothers Club.
Thompson said the shop faced its toughest challenges early (it was closed from March through May 2020). After overhead costs, the store’s revenue is doled out to various causes and community groups in Whitman County.
Thompson said everyone in the county, not just Pullman, should take the return to Phase 2 seriously.
“Your individual actions impact the community,” she said. “For all the people that don’t want to wear masks, they’re not thinking of their neighbor.”