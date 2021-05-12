Storm damage in Walla Walla
YAKIMA — Four nonprofit organizations based in or serving Walla Wallahave received grants from PacifiCorp Foundation. The foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, announced the awards May 6.

PacifiCorp Foundation donates a series of grants — most between $2,000 and $5,000 — every three months to safety and wellness initiatives aimed at strengthening the region as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Last year, the foundation awarded $1 million to nonprofits.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health was one of the latest along with two other organizations based in Walla Walla: Children's Home Society of Washington, on Penny Lane, and Providence St. Mary Foundation, on West Poplar St.

Another recipient was the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Washington, which from Seattle, has provided mental health outreach programs to middle, high school and college students in Walla Walla and Yakima counties.

The next grant cycle is now open through June 15, and organizations may apply online.

