Any visitor to Walla Walla quickly takes in the bounty of the Valley’s agriculture. Whether from orchards, vineyards, waves of grain, and yes, onion fields, the fruit of the soil is ever present here.
That’s the view from the farm, the enterprise we typically associate with agriculture.
But transformation of this bounty often follows, at least for those communities that have succeeded in fostering “value-added agriculture.”
As most know, there’s a processing side to agriculture here, due to wineries and to Tyson’s large plant in the western corner of the county.
Finally, not to overlook is the consumption side of food – whether it takes place in or out of the home.
Each of these legs of food and agriculture merit some attention, because the sum is surprisingly large.
Walla Walla Trends offers a way to give them attention with some data.
At the farm level, most of the evidence points to agriculture becoming slightly more important over the past five years. As Trends indicator 1.3.5 reveals, agriculture ranked fourth-largest among the 19 sectors that characterize the county’s economy by job count.
In 2019, agriculture claimed nearly 13% of the county’s workforce. And its relative importance has grown since 2003, when its share was 1.2 percentage points lower. (The self-employed are not captured in this indicator.)
As online readers can confirm via the “Download Data” button of the indicator, about 3,600 workers were employed in Walla Walla production agriculture in 2019.
This sets off Walla Walla as clearly above the state average. Yet, agriculture’s relative importance here is not as high as it is in most other larger Eastern Washington counties.
Only the Tri-Cities shows a lower share than Walla Walla’s. With agricultural production claiming more than one out of every eight jobs. However, at least for those that are part of the unemployment insurance system, Walla Walla can certainly point to this as an essential industry.
The indicator also reveals manufacturing here figures among the largest industries by headcount. At 14%, manufacturing currently sports a larger share than agriculture.
Many of those jobs can be found in food and beverage production.
We don’t know the exact numbers because the source data for food processing are suppressed. In fact, two-thirds of the manufacturing total is suppressed, and the likely industries forming that large fraction are food processing and paper production. An industry that is not suppressed in the data, beverage production, alone accounted for 16% of all manufacturing jobs in 2019.
It is this observer’s hunch that food and beverage processing amount to about half of manufacturing jobs here, or about 7% of the total workforce.
Consequently, in aggregate, crop production and food processing constitute about 20% of all jobs in the county, not counting sole proprietors.
The third leg of food and agriculture lies in the consumption side. In this respect, Walla Walla is no different than any community. We all must eat, either at home or away from home.
How large is this set of firms — grocery stores, restaurants, caterers, bars, bakeries and coffee shops, as measured by labor?
In the schema of economists, grocery stores are found in the retail sector, currently fifth largest, at 8.3%. In 2019, grocery jobs totaled about 530, or nearly one quarter of retailing’s total.
Food service employment is much larger. Although not shown in 1.3.5, it dominates the hospitality sector, the sixth largest in the county last year at 7%. Nearly 90% of hospitality jobs here are claimed by food service.
The relative standing of grocery stores and food service in the labor force implies another 5-6% of the Walla Walla workforce.
Altogether then, at least 25% of jobs in Walla Walla are tied to the production, processing and distribution of food.
How might this large slice of the Walla Walla economy (and life in general) look in future years?
It seems to this writer that change to agriculture production and food processing will be modest. Food demand changes very slowly and competition is fierce.
The trends will be soon, if not already, driven by millennials, so keeping an eye on their tastes will be important. But Walla Walla food and agriculture enjoys many advantages — soil, climate, expertise and reputation, and it is likely that its offerings will continue to grow.
The challenge, at least in the short-term, lies in the possible redistribution within consumption channels.
Once a vaccine is out and most of us are inoculated, will the shift to food at home fostered by the pandemic have staying power?
If so, then the many Walla Walla restaurants will be more dependent on tourism. Let us hope that tourism mounts a strong 2021 comeback. This, of course, assumes that the purveyors of our favorite dishes, pastries and coffee will be able to hang on to a post-Covid-19 era.
In the meantime, we should all recognize just what a large swath of the economic landscape food and agriculture occupy here. And be grateful for the harvest.