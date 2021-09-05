More than $163,000 was raised for local organizations by the first annual Shindig, held Aug. 27-28 here at Yellowhawk Resort and Sparkling House, on Old Milton Highway, it was announced Thursday, Sept. 2.
Beneficiaries included Wine Country Culinary Institute, the Walla Walla Community College Institute for Enology and Viticulture, Vital Wine’s SOS Clinic, and grants made by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation to help students recover from the pandemic as they return to school in the fall.
The event was reported to have drawn 300 guests each night, with live music and selections from 24 different local wineries.
The 2022 Shindig is already scheduled for Aug. 26-27.