Sunrise at the new Yellowhawk Resort, Friday, June 25, 2021.

 Panoramic image by GREG LEHMAN

More than $163,000 was raised for local organizations by the first annual Shindig, held Aug. 27-28 here at Yellowhawk Resort and Sparkling House, on Old Milton Highway, it was announced Thursday, Sept. 2.

Beneficiaries included Wine Country Culinary Institute, the Walla Walla Community College Institute for Enology and Viticulture, Vital Wine’s SOS Clinic, and grants made by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation to help students recover from the pandemic as they return to school in the fall.

The event was reported to have drawn 300 guests each night, with live music and selections from 24 different local wineries.

The 2022 Shindig is already scheduled for Aug. 26-27.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.