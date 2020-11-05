By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
With the Downtown Farmers Market closed for the season, another opens this weekend.
With the final weekend of the traditional market at Crawford Park behind it, a cluster of vendors and growers prepares for a move to a new location for the Fall Harvest Indoor Market.
For the next six Saturdays, through Dec. 12, the market will take place inside The Showroom on Colville, 70 N. Colville St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation announced.
The event will showcase 12-15 vendors and their late harvest produce, baked goods, artisan crafts and other treats.
In previous years the fall market had been organized by a co-op of area farmers and ranchers and hosted at the Whitehouse-Crawford.
But with the restaurant closed, the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation began looking for other spots to hold the weekly markets.
“We wanted to keep momentum going that our farmers had built in the first several years of indoor markets,” said Kathryn Witherington, executive director of the foundation that runs the outdoor market.
With the pandemic’s limitations on access to businesses, she said extending the vendors’ seasons by six weeks helps their bottom lines. Plus, she added, many feature holiday gifts that may be a draw for the public keeping spending local.
The indoor location is provided by downtown property owners David and Lisa Thompson, who also lease spaces to six businesses that will simultaneously operate at The Showroom.
Although the fall market previously extended the retail season for growers, this year it also makes up for some lost time.
The Downtown Farmers Market got a late start to opening as COVID-19 restrictions were in place.
“Despite opening a month late, we were able to safely adapt to provide a safe, welcoming experience for our customers,” Witherington said.
Pre-coronavirus market sales were projected at around $500,000. However, final sales for the season ended just over $200,000, Witherington said.
With the limitations on vendor numbers, however, those who were able to participate had sales in line with a typical year.
“While this is considerably down from pre-COVID projections, it’s proportional to the amount of vendors we were able to have onsite,” she said.
“Money aside, we are incredibly proud of the healthy, safe environment that we were able to offer this summer.”
Pandemic safety protocols established in tandem with the Department of Community Health are adjusted for the indoor space.
Masks are required and available to those who need them. Hand sanitizer is also available onsite, along with sinks for hand washing.
The market will continue to be designed with one-way foot traffic for customer safety.
Customers are encouraged to make their purchases and depart quickly to maintain a steady stream of people and avoid clusters and bottlenecks.
Families are asked to send only one person to shop, and anyone who might be sick must stay home.