Family-friendly workplaces, an increasing need now more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, was the topic of discussion at the latest Business Resource Town Hall hosted online by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and conducted online.
The discussion Thursday afternoon explored the ever-fading boundary between work and family, especially touching on childcare amid the pandemic and the importance of open communication between employees and employers.
Dave Mitchell, of The Leadership Difference Inc., based in Walla Walla, led a forum that included panelists from local business, childcare, education and nonprofit organizations.
They included Joan Consani, of the Blue Mountain Community Foundation; Angel Camacho, of Little Angel’s Bio-dome Daycare and Preschool; Eiledon McClellan, of the Early Learning Coalition; and Rob Hafen, of Nelson Irrigation.
The concept of family-friendly workplaces had been developing long before the COVID-19 outbreak reached the Walla Walla Valley earlier this year, Mitchell said.
Traditionally, family-friendly meant terms like four-day work weeks, childcare and eldercare (and even pet care) benefits, extended family leave, lactation rooms, tutoring support as well as gender equality, along with family get-togethers hosted by companies, he said.
But really, ever since many local parents and kids suddenly found themselves quarantined in mid-March, forced to work or study from home together, the notion of an actual family-friendly workplace has only further accelerated.
The Blue Mountain Community Foundation, which works on behalf of charitable causes, faced the concept of family-friend workplace head-on about the time Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide quarantine, town hall attendees learned.
Two of the five foundation employees gave birth this year, and the organization added cribs and playpens to its office landscape.
“We didn’t want to lose the two employees,” Consani said. “That’s what we would have had to do if we couldn’t take care of their children. That was a big dilemma for us.”
So now the office looks a bit like a childcare center, she said.
“They can’t find childcare,” Consani said. “There’s no infant care in town, so we allowed them to bring their infants to work. We developed a policy for infants at work, so it’s all laid out, what’s expected.
Infant care in a place of work might have been unthinkable prior to the pandemic, Mitchell said.
“Now, not only is it accepted, it may create a new standard for the future,” Mitchell said.
For parents able to put their kids into childcare during the pandemic, Camacho explained how she maintains cleanliness and safety at all times, with kids required to wear masks, thoroughly wash their hands often and respect social distancing.
McClellan explained that the first three to five years of life are the most important for cognitive development, and a positive environment for youngsters is crucial.
“How you support the family, both at work and in the community is a huge part of that,” McClellan said.
Having surveyed the parents of young children at the start of the pandemic here, the University of Oregon reported that negative vibes can be contagious.
“As the parents’ stress increased due to losing their job or health concerns,” McClellan said, “they started to see that the parents were reporting increased stress in their children as well. We know kids can adapt, and they’re resilient, but reducing stress is such a strong component of family-friendly policy.”
Mitchell agreed, saying it’s “vital that employers partner with their employees to help them deal with some of these issues.”
Hafen, speaking on behalf of employers, said Nelson Irrigation faces the difficulties common among most businesses during the pandemic.
Nelson has tried reaching out to its employees, adding that employees includes both the husband and the wife of some married couples with kids.
“When you think about family-friendly, I think it’s flexible workdays, being able to work remotely,” Hafen said. “It doesn’t take a lot. We think, what’s feasible for us to do?”