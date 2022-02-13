Express Employment Professionals of Walla Walla, on West Poplar Street, has announced several staff changes that owner Shannon Bergevin stated "were necessary to stay current with the ever-changing job market while maintaining the level of service that local businesses expect."
Stephanie Linklater has been promoted to professional and contract placement specialist, Tiffany Walking Eagle joins the staff as office services employment specialist, along with Michael Stevenson who replaces a departing Angela Harting as the new industrial employment specialist.
Express has been assisting locals in finding jobs and filling employee vacancies for more than 35 years, the press release stated, adding that the company provided employment opportunities for over 700 people in 2021.
