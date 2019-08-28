Walla Walla’s wine country retreat Eritage Resort made Sunset Magazine’s list of finalists in its 2019 annual Travel Awards.
Chosen from hundreds of entries in 14 western states and parts of British Columbia and Mexico, the operation was a finalist in the publication’s Top Resort category. The awards highlight places to go and things to see throughout the region.
The September issue is available and recognizes the best destinations in lodging, dining, cultural tourism, outdoor adventure, environmental stewardship and more. Eritage is included in a mention in the print edition under finalists, the operation announced.
The publication’s editorial staff determined the awards based on Sunset audience (50%), newsworthiness (20%), uniqueness (20%), aesthetic appeal (5%), and convenience and feasibility (5%).
The recognition comes just one year after the resort’s opening. The operation first opened in June 2018, and construction of its multiple phases ended in June 2019.
“This is a wonderful honor and an exciting way to celebrate our first year in Walla Walla,” said Chad Mackay, CEO of Fire & Vine Hospitality, which operates the resort. “The Eritage team is grateful for this recognition and is dedicated to continuing to provide an exceptional place for people to escape and enjoy an unparalleled Washington wine country experience.”
Eritage’s inclusion comes one year after Walla Walla was selected as the Best Wine Town in the magazine’s Travel Awards.
Eritage was built on 386 acres — 200 of which are planted in vineyards. It has 10 guest rooms in the main building, 10 lakeside bungalows, a saltwater swimming pool and a 6-million-gallon man-made lake fed by an 819-foot basalt well that provides vineyard irrigation and is used for swimming and paddle boarding. It also offers Eritage Restaurant, where the menu created by Executive Chef Brian Price and James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson reflect the seasonality and history of the area.