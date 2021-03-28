No longer is Eritage Resort, located on Bergevin Springs Road west of Walla Walla, part of Fire & Vine Hospitality or its Revelers Club program, the resort's owner has announced in a release.
Eritage Hospitality LLC, based in Long Beach, California, assumes responsibility for all operations and marketing as of April 1.
Fire & Vine Hospitality had been contracted for operational and marketing services since the resort's 2018 inception.
Revelers Club rewards already earned at the resort will still be honored, but no new rewards may be earned or redeemed after March 31.
The Fire & Vine Hospitality team is responsible for overall operational leadership, product sourcing, marketing and technology support for each of the properties in the company, according to its website.
Fire & Vine member restaurant Walla Walla Steak Co., based on North Second Avenue in Walla Walla, has announced it will continue catering events at Eritage Resort.