John Blair, Julie Reynolds

Dunham Cellars general manager John Blair presents Julie Reynolds, of Walla Walla Community Hospice, with the donation.

 Courtesy

Walla Walla winery Dunham Cellars has completed a longtime fundraiser with a donation of $19,000 announced this month to Walla Walla Community Hospice, an independent nonprofit on Isaacs Avenue providing end-of-life comfort care and family support.

The donation resulted from sales of the 2009 Dunham Cellars Founders blend of cabernet sauvignon, syrah and merlot from the winery's Lewis Estate Vineyard, with $10 from each bottle purchased since 2015 going toward the hospice, according to an announcement.

The late Mike Dunham, who started the winery in 1995 with his son Eric, received care from Walla Walla Community Hospice after he developed cancer.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment