Something didn’t make sense at Seven Hills Vineyard.
At one of the oldest commercial vineyards in the Walla Walla American Viticultural Area, some of the vines weren’t responding to water or nutrients. Tests for nematodes, a microscopic worm that can cause plant decline, came back negative.
Sadie Drury, an award-winning winemaker who oversees eight local vineyards, including Seven Hills, dug up some of the roots and put them under the microscope. It seemed unlikely, but all the signs were there, so she checked just in case.
And, under magnification, it appeared.
During the summer of 2019, Drury had detected the first confirmed case of phylloxera in the Walla Walla Valley.
Alarm bells rang out across the state.
A relative of aphids undetectable by the human eye, microscopic sap sucker once drove Europe’s wine industry to its knees, wiping out millions of hectares of vineyards and devastating rural agricultural communities in the late 1800s.
The tiny pest spread to nearly every corner of the winemaking world, sparing only the lucky few, whether protected by walled French chateaus or inhospitable soils.
For years, Washington’s cold winters and sandy soils seemed to keep phylloxera at bay, and it remained undetected in the Walla Walla Valley until it appeared under Drury’s microscope.
But while Seven Hills Vineyard was the first to spot phylloxera gnawing on its roots, Drury believes that it may have been quietly establishing itself across the entire state for years.
“We definitely aren’t the only people to have it in the state,” she said. “There seems to be this idea it’s a Walla Walla problem, but really it’s a state problem.”
Yet despite the grim historical context, Drury thinks initial fearful reactions to her discovery two years ago were overblown.
It is a real problem, she said, but one that can be managed with the same tool that Europe and other wine-growing regions have used to combat phylloxera for over a century.
American roots.
A strange, resilient enemy
Phylloxera has been munching on grapevine roots since long before Europeans first arrived in the Americas, but instead of cabernet or merlot, they evolved to be parasites to native species such as fox grape, of which Concord is a cultivar.
Having co-evolved with phylloxera, native grapevines are generally resistant to the severe root damage that the pest can cause.
European plant collectors imported countless species from the New World, including phylloxera-infested American grapevines.
The effects were gradual but certain. In 1863, England was the first to detect that the pest had hitched a ride across the Atlantic. By 1889, France’s total wine production had plummeted by more than 80%.
Phylloxera spread further across the United States as well, stretching beyond its ancestral territory in eastern North America, as Americans began to cultivate the European grapevines they preferred for winemaking.
By the end of the 19th century, California grape growers were suffering the same fate as their European competitors.
Once established, phylloxera feed on the roots of grapevines, severely reducing output and often killing the plant. As it colonized Europe, it proved adaptable and resilient to attempts to mitigate its spread.
Where the monarch butterfly has four life stages, from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly, phylloxera has 18 possible life stages spread out over multiple generations and divided into four different forms: sexual, leaf, root and winged.
These varied forms, each capable of independently restarting the cycle, foiled early attempts to eradicate the pest. Even today, chemical intervention is largely used to slow phylloxera, not remove it from an area.
In the end, the epidemic was finally beaten after grape growers found a solution still used in most regions of the world today.
While phylloxera in their leaf form can cause mild to moderate damage to a vine’s foliage, phylloxera in their root form can kill European grapevines. In response, growers began to graft European varieties to the roots of American grapevines that had evolved a strong resistance to phylloxera.
For the most part, it worked. More than 150 years since the tiny yellow root-feeder began its steady march around the world, most winegrowing regions today grow their vines on resistant American rootstock.
Some areas like Washington, however, have largely managed to develop their wine industries without issue, one of the few remaining places that still grew grapevines on their own roots.
“Growers in general, the Washington wine industry as a whole, had been told we didn’t have the right climate or soil type,” Drury said. “(Phylloxera) could be present, but it wouldn’t spread in the state.”
But phylloxera is on the move.
In 2015, Colorado state researchers and wine industry trade representatives sent out the bulletin: Phylloxera had been found in the state for the first time.
Phylloxera has been detected in Washington in isolated instances since the early 1900s, but the discovery at Seven Hills Vineyard was confirmation that it had made it to the Valley.
But it was only the final confirmation of what had likely been there for some time, said Michelle Moyer, a professor of horticulture and plant pathology with Washington State University.
“I think it’s really more of, when you start to look, you start to see,” Moyer said. “We’ve forgotten what it looks like. The success is so great it actually blinds you.”
American roots
For decades, as the local wine industry boomed, Washington growers had resisted proactively making the switch to rootstock for a number of reasons. It can be upwards of three times more expensive to purchase the plant from a nursery, and growers have to put in orders well in advance of when they plan to plant, Moyer said.
And while the rootstock and vine act like one plant in most regards, they remain two distinct species, which brings benefits like resistance to pests and drought but also potential drawbacks.
If cold damage kills the vines of own-rooted grapes, they can grow back and produce the same grapes the grower has come to expect, Moyer said. But if cold damage causes a grafted merlot to die off, the rootstock will produce vines and grapes of the American species instead of the desired Bordeaux varietal.
The graft wound itself can also create a weak point that makes the plant more vulnerable to cold damage.
Some also argue that own-rooted grapes simply make better wine, though whether this is a matter of perception and marketing has generated some debate.
But rootstocks are increasingly becoming appealing in their own right, phylloxera or no, as breeders find and develop species that can thrive in different conditions.
American rootstock potentially allows growers control another variable in their fields, as some varieties can boost the plant’s ability to withstand cold, drought or diseases.
In many ways, it has been a natural progression for an agricultural industry famous for being exacting with every input.
And while growers and winemakers are constantly discovering and rediscovering grape varietals, different types of rootstock can be equally as diverse, both through breeding and through scouting for new American species of grape, Moyer said.
While an epidemic of phylloxera forced California winegrowers to rapidly rip out and replant three-quarters of their vines in the 1980s, the same conditions that had kept phylloxera away from Washington vineyards seems to have slowed their impact now that they’re here, Drury said.
Two years after phylloxera’s discovery in local fields, that slow spread appears to be buying Washington growers time to make the switch to rootstock in a methodical, considered manner, Drury said.
Like the bubonic plague in the modern context of antibiotics, phylloxera’s historical reputation likely outweighs its modern implication for Washington grape growers.
Modern tools have proven largely effective at managing the root-feeder’s impact, and at the vineyards Drury manages, she has started the slow process of replanting a little bit every year.
At Seven Hills Vineyard, a trial block of six different varieties of rootstock planted in 2021 will test which roots are best suited to local conditions.
Grapevines can take several years before they become commercially viable, and it may be five to 10 years before Drury can say for sure what rootstock will prove the most potent, she said.
But the slow work of replanting a little bit at a time has already begun at Seven Hills and elsewhere, making use of the best available information while test blocks produce more granular data in the coming years.
“The decline is slow, but we don’t want to be in a position where we’re down in the future,” she said.
Before every potentially susceptible root in Washington can be replaced, local production capacity needs to be built up, noted Moyer. Currently, most rootstock nurseries operate out of California.
“Washington state severely restricts what can come in,” she said. “We have the strictest grape quarantines in the country, and so we only allow materials in from a few specific areas.”
Like Seven Hills Vineyard, state nurseries are working to learn more about which rootstocks do best for Washington growers, said Robert Cook, COO and CFO of Inland Desert Nursery.
That business recently planted a trial block outside of their Benton City office with five common rootstock varieties that are most likely to succeed in Washington state’s various microclimates and soil types, he said.
Supplying the state’s growers with sufficient rootstock will be years in the making, as nurseries increase production and growers begin to accept the new normal. Today, less than 5% of the state’s grapes are grafted onto rootstock. By 2032, Cook estimates that number may be closer to 25%.
While some areas, like the famously sandy vineyards near Quincy, may still be inhospitable to phylloxera, many people agree that the vast majority of growers will eventually make the switch.
“It’s going to become a fact of life,” said Marie-Eve Gilla, winemaker and viticulturist at Valdamar Estates.
“Everything is going to have to be grafted. A lot of vineyards are replanting 10% every year,” Gilla said. “(Phylloxera is) here, and it’s just a matter of time until it spreads everywhere.”
And despite additional costs and labor, and the loss of a marketable aspect of area wines, Drury sees a silver lining in that prospect.
“I think consumers should know, this isn’t going to change the quality of wine in the area, and in fact, it might give us an opportunity to improve on what we’ve already done,” she said.
“I think we’re in a situation where, while replanting is unfortunate and expensive, we’re only going to improve the wines.”
