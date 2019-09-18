The executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation has submitted her resignation as she prepares to retire at the end of January.
“It’s just simply time,” Bonnie Bowton said after two and a half years in the top administrative job for the nonprofit membership organization.
Bowton had informed her executive committee before Tuesday night’s Foundation Board meeting, where the announcement was shared.
The announcement comes on the heels of the biggest Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend in the car show’s 24 years and at a time when the Downtown Farmers Market is also poised for a record season.
“Those types of things don’t happen by accident,” said Board President Paul Schneidmiller.
He said Bowton’s work leaves the foundation better positioned for the future. During her tenure, the organization simplified and restructured its membership model, redeveloped its website, took on production of the annual Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival, and has had record years for Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend and the Downtown Farmers Market.
Bowton has served on the Redesign Steering Committee for Heritage Square Park — “Some day I’m going to be at that dedication ceremony,” she said — and the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
“I think our Downtown Walla Walla Foundation is a more stable organization now,” Schneidmiller said.
He praised her for building relationships with partner organizations, as well as a strong Foundation staff.
“Through her we’ve developed a professional and efficient staff who are really good at their jobs and always have their downtown Walla Walla hats on,” Schneidmiller said.
Bowton came to Walla Walla in 1981 and worked the vast majority of her career in banking. She retired as vice president and branch manager of Banner Bank’s main branch downtown after 43 years in the industry. Two and a half days after that she had her first day as executive director of the foundation. She succeeded Elio Agostini, who retired after 10 years in the position.
“When I left banking and took this job, it’s because I truly wanted to give back to the community,” she said.
Schneidmiller said a search committee for Bowton’s successor will be formed. If a new executive director is not hired before the end of January, Bowton said she will stay on to help.
She also plans to continue volunteering for the organization after her departure.
“It certainly has been a privilege for me to do this work,” she said.