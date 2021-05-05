Renovations finally complete, Main Street Marketplace will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony 11 a.m. Friday, May 7 at 262 East Main, Dayton.
The new retail hub was open briefly in December for the holiday season before temporarily closing to complete renovations at the old Bluewood office building.
Main Street Marketplace includes more than a dozen vendors selling antiques, collectible books, candles, dolls, toys, sculptures, jewelry, art, photography, soaps and more
It will be open three days a week, Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with Sundays by appointment only.