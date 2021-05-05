Main Street Marketplace
Shane Laib, who spearheaded development of the multi-vendor Main Street Marketplace in Dayton.

Renovations finally complete, Main Street Marketplace will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony 11 a.m. Friday, May 7 at 262 East Main, Dayton.

The new retail hub was open briefly in December for the holiday season before temporarily closing to complete renovations at the old Bluewood office building.

Main Street Marketplace includes more than a dozen vendors selling antiques, collectible books, candles, dolls, toys, sculptures, jewelry, art, photography, soaps and more

It will be open three days a week, Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with Sundays by appointment only.

