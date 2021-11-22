While some restaurants close down due to a lack of customers, the Weinhard Cafe in Dayton has the opposite problem.
“I don’t have enough staff for the number of customers we have,” owner and chef Daniel Rossi said. "We have to turn people away, even if we have open tables."
The restaurant is closing its normal lunch and dinner services through the holidays — and perhaps beyond — but that doesn’t mean Rossi and his business partner, Vicki Rossi, are done with the place.
“We’re not going under,” Vicki Rossi said. “We’re still doing things.”
Daniel Rossi said he is working on services he can offer even if he’s the only cook in the kitchen. Right now, this list includes catering, popup dinners, take-and-bake meals and more.
But that list doesn’t include normal operation for dine-in eating, unless he can find some staff who are trained to work in a kitchen.
When the two bought the restaurant in April — after the old owner had closed it in December 2020 — Daniel Rossi planned on being the only cook in the kitchen. He planned to keep much of the old menu in place.
“When we started, our menu was kind of simplistic,” he said. “We had no actual clue what the response from the community would be.”
Keeping the menu simple made it easier for one person to handle the cooking.
Simple, however, is not exactly his thing.
Daniel Rossi was an executive chef in Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo and other world-wide locations for about 25 years.
Eventually, he switched to education, teaching at culinary schools such as La Cordon Bleu and the Arts Institute before retiring to Waitsburg.
He told the U-B in April that he found retirement “boring,” more so than he anticipated, and so he and Vicki Rossi decided to buy the Weinhard.
At the time, he said he would add additional staff if the restaurant was busier than he anticipated.
That’s exactly what happened.
Not only were sales good, his more expensive — and more elaborate — menu items were successful. And as time went on, he realized a simple menu was not what he wanted to do.
At first, expanding the menu was successful.
“When I actually launched into what I wanted to do, what I wanted to cook, I happened to have a person in the kitchen who could help me,” he said. “And I could actually do the things I wanted to do."
However, this person did not stay long and finding help who could keep up with him in the kitchen was a challenge.
He said he needs someone who has worked in a kitchen before, has some training and knows the basics, such as “how to hold a knife.”
He said staff he has found have either not had the skills needed to cook his menu, or have not been able to work dinner services, which is when he needs the help the most.
“The menu, which included 12 unique desserts, five or six specials, plus the normal menu, became a monster for me to do by myself,” he said.
This has led to the restaurant having to turn customers away and limiting table sizes.
“It came to a point where we had to say, ‘We can’t keep going at this pace,’” Vicki said.
She said she is still holding on to hope that the restaurant will be able to fully reopen.
“I’ll miss that,” Vicki said. “If we can’t do that, that will be sad. It was fun to do the restaurant and talk to people.”
Daniel, meanwhile, is focusing on what he can do if he remains alone in the kitchen.
Over simplifying the menu again so he can handle things is not an option, he said.
"I don't want to do that. I want to offer my food," he said. "I don't want to be a burger place ... I don't want to do pizza."
One thing he planned to do from the start was to offer a chef’s table tasting menu, where he creates a meal — for a limited number of customers — made up of items not typically on the menu.
He did this once, charging $100 a person. The nine-course dinner sold out in advance.
Not having to handle the prep and stress of a daily service will allow him to handle more dinners like that in the new year, even if he’s alone in the kitchen.
He also hopes to continue to offer special events and winemaker’s dinners in partnership with area wineries.
Still, he plans to keep searching for help and hopes to find someone soon. He encourages anyone who wants to work with him in the kitchen to call the restaurant at 509-204-3207.
