DAYTON — Tickets are on sale now at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce for its annual Blue Mountain Brix & Brew fundraiser March 11 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion.
The event supports operating expenses for the chamber.
Attire is casual, and the event begins with a social hour and silent auction, followed by the live auction.
COVID-19 pandemic safety guideline will be observed.
Tickets cost $40 for food, wine or beer and a collectable glass.
For tickets and more information, visit the chamber offices at 202 E. Main St. or call 509-382-4825.
