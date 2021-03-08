Dayton Chamber of Commerce manager Molly Weatherill-Tate says she will be leaving the chamber on March 18. She has accepted a position at Whitman College as director of admissions operations.
Weatherill-Tate, who lives and will continue to live in Dayton, said working locally was something she enjoyed.
“It’s been a great experience,” Weatherill-Tate said. “I’ve really gotten to know the community. I live here in Dayton, but I had been commuting for more than 20 years. So this kind of gave me the opportunity to get to know all the people who work behind the scenes to really make this place a great place to live.”
In a press release, Dayton Chamber of Commerce President Bette Lou Crothers said Weatherill-Tate will be missed.
“She brought a lot of loyalty back to the chamber,” Crothers said.
Weatherill-Tate has been with the chamber since 2019. Before that, she worked for Coffey Communications in Walla Walla for 22 years. She said the position at Whitman College is something she couldn’t pass up.
“It’s a position that takes into consideration all the skills I’ve developed throughout my career,” Weatherill-Tate said. “It has client experience … My last position at Coffey was director of client experience. There’s some event planning that’s involved in this position as well. So the experience I got working at the chamber will be beneficial too.”
Two things Weatherill-Tate said she’ll really miss are the short commute and being able to have lunch with her husband.
A search for her replacement is underway. In the meantime, assistant manager Lauren Parsons and volunteers will run the chamber office.
The chamber also announced that it has contracted to purchase the former Alder Dental building at 202 E. Main St., pending necessary inspections.
Weatherill-Tate said that deal is set to close next week. She said the chamber should move its office to the new building this spring, when its lease at its current location ends.
Owning a building, rather than leasing, will benefit the chamber over time, she said.
“The seller is willing to carry a 20-year contract, and we will own the building at that time,” Weatherill-Tate said. “Then we won’t have money just going toward rent."