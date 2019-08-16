DAYTON — The executive and assistant directors for the Dayton Chamber of Commerce have announced they are resigning.
Assistant Director Caitlyn Dare said Wednesday her last day will be Aug. 26. She said Executive Director Melissa Bryan’s resignation date will be effective Aug. 31.
Dare said she will be joining the staff at the Dayton Memorial Library in September, but that Bryan’s plans for the future are undetermined.
The two women will be issuing a statement about their resignations at a later date, Dare said, but said she felt comfortable at this time in saying the resignations “were due to lack of support from the board (of directors)”.
Bryan served as assistant director before being named executive director in March 2018. Dare said she started in her position about six months ago.