A weekend event at Crossbuck Brewing will raise money for a cause while celebrating harvest and the brewery’s first anniversary.
Crossbuck Brewing, which with Walla Walla Steak Co. marks its first anniversary in October, celebrates with an all-ages Oktoberfest party in the parking lot.
On Saturday, Crossbuck Brewing will take over the parking lot behind the historic train depot, noon-5 p.m.
The $10 entry gets access to games, plus one beer or pretzel.
The Crossbuck Oktoberfest keg will be tapped at noon. The event includes live music from Whiskey Creek Band. It also includes games, such as a beer pong bracket, corn hole, hammershlagen and a surprise interactive inflatable, plus jumpy castle and face painting for kids.
A charity dunk tank will be set up with a rotating slate of local restaurant, wine and beer industry representatives to help raise funds for Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank’s Backpack Bridge program.
The program provides weekend meals that are sent home with 500 school kids identified as food insecure.
Each local personality will spend 20 minutes in the dunk tank with the hopes of raising the most money during their time. Their sessions run the duration of the event.
The parking lot will also hold Walla Walla Steak Co.’s mobile kitchen, “Angus Prime.” It will serve seasonal favorites, including a pretzel bar and a whole spit roasted lamb and pig raised by the restaurant’s co-owner and managing partner Dan Thiessen and fed with mash from the Crossbuck Brewing process.
This is one in a series of events to commemorate the year of operation. A vineyard dinner experience for 140 people at $140 a person at Seven Hills Vineyard is planned for Oct. 5.
“We are grateful and humbled by the support shown by our Walla Walla community and some of the recognition that has come during our first year,” Thiessen said in a prepared statement. “Our team wanted to host a new signature Oktoberfest event to highlight harvest season, as well as create an exceptional vineyard dining experience to celebrate a successful year for us and our hometown. We can’t wait to showcase the best of Walla Walla for our neighbors and visitors.”