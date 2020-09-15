Behold the power of ice cream.
Amid a pandemic and on the brink of the year’s cooler months, the owners of downtown Walla Walla’s new Pine Cone Creamery quietly wondered when they opened this month at 3 S. Colville St. if they’d missed the prime window to introduce their treats to the masses.
After all, the space is partly inspired by the treasured ice cream hotspots discovered during summer vacations.
Instead, though, the opening has had an impact they couldn’t have imagined. Customers aren’t just thanking them for the handmade ice cream made from scratch. They’re also seeing the space as a bright spot in a dark time.
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said she’s even receiving feedback about it.
“I’m getting calls from people saying this gives us such hope for the community,” Witherington marveled.
Set back from the sidewalk between Graze — A Place to Eat and the building home to The Thief Fine Wine & Beer, which faces Main Street, Pine Cone Creamery offers 18 flavors of locally crafted ice cream, including rotations of two to three dairy-free options, and sold by the scoops, in cones, as sundaes and, soon, by the pint.
Against the backdrop of a brick wall, the flavors are spelled out in Scrabble-like letter tiles. Staples, such as vanilla and strawberry are mainstays around flavors such as blueberry cardamom shortbread, honey lavender and vegan chai.
Kory Nagler, who learned the craft at Penn State’s ice cream short course, said the possibilities for flavors are endless. In the kitchen that’s more like a science lab with five different freezers for the various steps, 30 bags of Earl Grey tea were steeping in 2 1/2 gallons of cream and sugar for his next batch of ice cream.
“It’s before churning that the work takes place,” he said.
For the Naglers, the journey has been filled with more twists than the ribbons of gold that go into their bourbon caramel pecan ice cream.
Already known for their homemade meals at Maple Counter Cafe since November 2011, the ice cream shop had been a longtime dream.
While their restaurant carries on a family legacy inspired by Kory Nagler’s parents behind The Oak Table Cafe on the other side of the state in Sequim and carried into the independent restaurants of his siblings, the ice cream shop is the only one of its kind in the family.
“We’d been talking about having an ice cream shop since we got together, before Maple Counter,” he said.
Rachel Nagler worked in such a place all through college and dreamt one day of having her own, where she could serve delectable treats in an space where friends and neighbors bump into each other.
The pair secured the spot last June, developed their vision and begin meeting with an architect in December.
With construction started on the project, the pandemic set in, shuttering restaurant dining rooms, including Maple Counter’s at a time when the revenue flow was expected to help develop Pine Cone Creamery and also as the couple prepared to welcome a third child to the family.
For a while, the project was frozen.
As they eventually moved forward, it came with more questions than answers about ice cream service in a pandemic. While established shops across the country were making tweaks around walk-up windows, limits on tastings or revamping sales, few were talking about brand new openings. There was no road map to help serve as a guide.
One comfort in the later-than-anticipated start is that ice cream appears not to follow the seasonal footprint of restaurants.
“They’re not competing against other food places for customers,” Rachel Nagler said. “Going to an ice cream shop is more of an activity.”
“There’s an aspect to it that’s more pure in entertainment and indulging,” Kory Nagler added.
“If you come to an ice cream shop you’re really treating yourself.”
That they’ve made the opening in the most uncertain of times has made victory that much sweeter. “Established in 2020” is now a piece of the history they carry with pride at Pine Cone Creamery.
“We are very relieved and happy,” Kory Nagler said. “There is something special about being able to do this.”