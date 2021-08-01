DAYTON — The grand opening earlier this month of Van Ausdle Tire meant co-owners Dru and Brooke Van Ausdle, husband and wife, were finally starting their own business. And better yet, it was back home, in Southeast Washington.
Brooke Van Ausdle grew up locally, graduating from Dayton High School in 2006. Dru Van Ausdle was raised nearby in Pomeroy, a graduate of the class of 2004.
Before the official opening of Van Ausdle Tire, the couple spent the last nine years bouncing around the West Coast in hopes of settling somewhere as tire store owners.
“The idea of owning our own business and moving back to Washington was a dream,” Brooke Van Ausdle said.
Van Ausdle Tire operates out of a renovated building that once housed J-Har Logging on U.S. Highway 12, just west of town.
The new company sells tires, custom wheels, tubes and windshield wipers. And plans are in motion to be a full-service shop, offering brake and alignment work in addition to retail.
The store may have opened, the dream finally realized, but the owners are far from done. They will also sell batteries in the near future, Brooke Van Ausdle said, and they are in the process of acquiring a service truck for mobile service calls.
Van Ausdle Tire looks to become more than just a store.
“Our location on Highway 12 makes it easy for our commercial customers to maneuver their rigs around our shop to our truck slab,” Brooke Van Ausdle said. “We can quickly get them back on the road.”
Shortly after getting married in 2012, the couple left the Dayton area. Dru Van Ausdle had a degree in business management from Washington State University, and Brooke Van Ausdle was also a WSU graduate with a degree in behavioral science.
Dru Van Ausdle began a managerial career with Les Schwab Tire Centers. He had started working for them while finishing up his classwork at WSU.
The journey would take them from Centralia, Washington, to San Carlos, California, and back north to Davenport, Washington. And the route proved frustrating at times.
“In 2016, while in California, the opportunity came up to purchase a member dealer Les Schwab store in Davenport,” Brooke Van Ausdle explained.
“Dru managed the store, and I worked as sales and (an) admin for the last five years as we waited to purchase the business. When the previous owners were ready to sell, Les Schwab exercised their right of first refusal and purchased the business instead.”
By March 2020, their plans foiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Van Ausdles decided they would start a business from scratch, from the ground up. And, it would happen back in this area.
Brooke Van Ausdle shared news of the Davenport fiasco over the phone with her father, Terry Hoon, setting the ball in motion for word to get around of the couple’s employment vision.
Ultimately, Hoon’s retired boss from the former J-Har Logging, Jerry Harshman, learned about the the Van Ausdles’ business goals. Harshman offered to sell his vacant commercial property to the couple.
“Talking to my dad after we found out, we joked about looking for commercial space in my hometown of Dayton,” Brooke Van Ausdle said.
“The next thing we knew, we were touring the building. My dad had worked in this building when it was the Harvester Supply Co. as well as for J-Har Logging before I was born.
“Our heartbreak turned to excitement as we started renovating the building and envisioned our future here in Dayton running a family-owned business,” she said.
Not only did the close community bond help Van Ausdle Tire get started, it has also aided the first month of business.
“We haven’t done a ton of advertising yet, but word of mouth has been a huge help for us as we start up,” Brooke Van Ausdle said.
“We think having a local tire shop in Dayton will help fill a void for our commercial and ag customers especially. Eliminating travel and wait time is beneficial for our customers who depend on their vehicles for not only work but daily life as well.”