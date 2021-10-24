DAYTON — Columbia Pulp announced it has increased weekly mill production 5-10%, with the emphasis on an alternative fiber, since resuming operations in June 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More residual wheat straw is now converted into Columbia Gold, which is reported to have half the carbon footprint of conventional pulp.
Columbia Pulp stated in its announcement that production of the alternative fiber mitigates the annual burning of over 100,000 acres.
It can be considered interchangeable with conventional hardwood fibers, according to Columbia Pulp, and is fully recyclable, clean and consistent, FDA-compliant and “has a beautiful golden shade well-suited for numerous applications.”
The pandemic forced the 140,000-square-foot plant to close barely six months after its opening in September 2019.
