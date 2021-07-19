DAYTON — Columbia Pulp LLC, an agricultural waste recycling company headquartered here with a mill at Lyons Ferry, has announced the hiring of Phil Harding as director of business innovation.
Harding has already worked in partnership with Columbia Pulp the last two years while with the Willamette Falls Paper Company as its director of technology and sustainability, using the non-wood fiber produced at Columbia Pulp in the development of paper products.
“Sustainability doesn’t just happen,” Harding stated in the Columbia Pulp news release. “It requires viable business and technology strategies to complement consumer interest and market forces. We will partner closely with paper companies, converters, printers, and end users to create business innovations in sustainable paper and other products utilizing our non-wood fiber and byproducts.”
A certified professional engineer, Harding has also worked at Oregon State University as its Linus Pauling Chair of Chemical Engineering. OSU presented him with its Carter and Austin Awards for Outstanding and Inspirational Teaching.
“We are excited at having someone of Phil’s experience and talent join our team,” said John Begley, president of NW Straw Pulp, Columbia Pulp’s parent company. “His addition strengthens our commitment to making a positive difference in our sustainability program.”