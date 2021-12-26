DAYTON — Animal bedding is the newest innovation to come from Columbia Pulp LLC here as it continues to explore the possibilities of what can be made by recycling wheat straw left over from harvest.
Columbia Pulp was already converting 250,000 tons of it each year into a fiber that paper and packing industry manufacturers can use to make things such as food containers, towels and tissues.
Now the animal bedding, a soft and absorbent cellulose fiber made at Columbia Pulp without chemicals and pollutants, is already available in 4-gallon bags at Pioneer West, 206 W. Main St., in Dayton.
“It’s a natural spin off what we’re doing here as we learn our way forward on pulping wheat straw,” said Steve Martin, Columbia Pulp’s vice president of alternative products.
“There are alternative products that can be made from our raw materials, including our pulp. So we’re doing research and development on what those products might look like.”
The work is going on not far from Columbia Pulp corporate headquarters on East Main Street, at a small warehouse that has been temporarily leased from the Port of Columbia.
A permanent facility for the research and development of alternative products could be something in the company’s future.
This has excitement building at Columbia Pulp, two years after the opening of its 140,000-square-foot plant along the Snake River in Northern Columbia County near Lyons Ferry.
“(It’s) a natural part of Columbia Pulp’s DNA as we explore this brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” Martin said. “We’re learning that there’s other things that can be done with our pulp and other raw materials.”
Columbia Pulp has become a vital part of the Dayton community, offering around 100 family-wage jobs. Only the Columbia County Health System has more full-time employees, according to a 2019 Port of Columbia report.
Meanwhile, local farmers have been getting $15 million each year from Columbia Pulp with its purchase of waste straw.
“That’s first and foremost what we do,” Martin said. “It’s pretty exciting to have this new, non-wood fiber available for those traditional industries.
“That warehouse gives us some flexibility to explore additional products that are possible to be made out of the cellulose.”
Work at the Columbia Pulp mill is up, even with uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An entire year was lost to a self-enforced shutdown, but since reopening in June, the mill has reported a 5-10% increase in its weekly production.
“We’re on the ramp-up curve, increasing product quality and product quantity,” Martin said. “So there’s really been no significant change other than COVID shut us down for a year. We came back and continued to explore the opportunities and markets for North America’s first alternative fiber. It’s been very exciting.”
Most important, Columbia Pulp would contend, has been the environmental benefits with the resumption of its operations.
That mitigates the burning of more than 100,000 acres of farm land each year in one of the country’s top wheat-producing regions.
As a result, air pollution is reduced with the Columbia Pulp facility said to drop carbon emissions by 76% over a traditional paper mill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.