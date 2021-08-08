John Begley at Columbia Pulp groundbreaking
Buy Now

Sporting a safety vest and hardhat, John Begley, CEO of Columbia Pulp, talks with one of the crowd of visitors who came to the site near Starbuck when the plant was under construction in 2017. When the facility opened in the fall of 2018, it was the first North American mill to make pulp for paper products from straw supplied by local farmers.

 U-B file photo

DAYTON — John Begley, who has been the CEO of Columbia Pulp LLC throughout the local private company’s eight-year existence here, announced his retirement effective Sept. 3.

Columbia Pulp mills process agricultural waste, converting it into pulp and biopolymers used in the sustainable manufacturing of tree-free paper and packing products.

Begley led the company through its initial inception. He spearheaded the financing, design, construction and 2019 opening of the 140,000-square-foot mill at Lyons Ferry.

He has also guided Columbia Pulp through the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the plant to suspend operations for a year.

The search for his successor is underway with Columbia Pulp’s chief restricting officer, Tyler Montague, assuming the CEO duties in the interim.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.