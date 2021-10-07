DAYTON — Columbia Pulp has announced a partnership with Ag Energy Solutions, Inc., based in Spokane.
Wheat straw from the Columbia Pulp facility here is to be processed through the Ag Energy Solutions platform, making a high quality biochar branded as Carbon Logic that can be utilized as a soil amendment proven to increase crop yields in some varietals by up to 60%.
“Sustainably utilizing residual wheat straw in the production of innovative, natural products that improve soil health and sequester carbon is the type of initiative that is good for the environment, economy, and community,” Columbia Pulp solid fiber manager Steve Main said in a press release. "We are very excited to move forward together with Ag Energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.