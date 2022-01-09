DAYTON — Columbia Pulp LLC, an innovative agricultural waste recycling company in Columbia County, announced it has partnered with GMCO Corporation of west Colorado in the processing and sale of IntegriBlend-CF, a new, chlorine-free soil stabilization and dust control product derived from wheat straw.
IntegriBlend-CF is developed by GMCO using Columbia Pulp's novel biopolymer chemistry platform.
GMCO products are used in Washington, Idaho, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas and Nebraska.
"The technological concept that Columbia Pulp set out to prove years ago was an incredible idea and has now been proven by the diligent people within that organization," GMCO Corporation President Jeremy Henderson said in the release.
"Their bio-polymer adds another dimension to GMCO’s lineup of products used to meet the diverse demands of our customers."
