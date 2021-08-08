DAYTON — John Begley, who has been the CEO of Columbia Pulp LLC throughout the local private company’s eight-year existence here, announced his retirement effective Sept. 3.
Columbia Pulp mills process agricultural waste, converting it into pulp and biopolymers used in the sustainable manufacturing of tree-free paper and packing products.
Begley led the company through its initial inception. He spearheaded the financing, design, construction and 2019 opening of the 140,000-square-foot mill at Lyons Ferry.
He has also guided Columbia Pulp through the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the plant to suspend operations for a year.
The search for his successor is underway with Columbia Pulp’s chief restricting officer, Tyler Montague, assuming the CEO duties in the interim.