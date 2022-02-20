The Walla Walla winery facility and adjacent vineyard of Tertulia Cellars, which went out of business December 2021 after 16 years in the Southside district, has been acquired by Woodinville-based Patterson Cellars, it was announced Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Walla Walla becomes the fifth location of Patterson Cellars (established in 2000), which already has two tasting rooms in Woodinville along with one in Seattle and another in Leavenworth.
The former Tertulia facility, which is to be re-branded as Patterson Cellars, Walla Walla, will be its second location for winemaking.
Newly acquired property is comprised of a 14-acre parcel that includes a 9,200-square-foot winery and tasting room building, with 7.18 producing acres called the Whistling Hills Vineyard.
Tertulia Cellars, founded in 2005, closed with the world turned upside down by the coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and struggles in our industry have led us to make this difficult decision,” the company stated in its Oct. 20 announcement on social media.
