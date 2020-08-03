It’s a long way to go from the relentless perfection of sourdough bread making in a home kitchen to the launch of a gourmet barbecue food truck.
An even longer journey when you consider chef Nathan Carlson was partially inspired for the former by an epic story of 5,000-year-old yeast scraped from ancient Egyptian pottery.
But it has felt like a lifetime in the last five months of the pandemic, and Carlson’s career trajectory has taken him from the kitchen of a mansion vacation property overlooking 400 acres of vineyards in Touchet to unemployment, bread making in his own kitchen and now tying all of it together with a bow of entrepreneurship.
“It’s been an interesting time,” Carlson said on a recent afternoon as he awaited final permits for his latest venture — Where There’s Food Eat It!
The bread making, gourmet barbecue and the pandemic itself all come together in the former fleet truck wrapped in pink with the pig logo and business name, cheekily shortened for hashtag use as the #WTFeatit truck.
From inside, Carlson specializes in meats he smokes with local hardwood, including pork, chicken and beef brisket, sauces and sides, such as truffle mac, bacon baked beans and mustard seed slaw.
His menu includes Frito pie at $9 and a dish called “The Bull Honky” — smoked brisket, grilled onions, mayo, pickle, sweet and spicy mop sauce served on a “truck bun” for $12, among many others.
The change in career direction seems to be a common occurrence for many during the unemployment anguish caused by COVID-19. But it’s in hardship that Carlson seems to find his way.
After all, the Great Recession was another difficulty that introduced change to his life and ultimately led him here, even if not immediately.
After a number of years in Kentucky, including an early job under chef Joe Castro at the Historic Brown Hotel and an executive chef position opening the Avalon in Louisville, Carlson spent six years in Southern Oregon working to keep a restaurant group afloat before ultimately being demolished by the recession.
After 2011, he spent a year working and living in Lincoln City, Ore., before answering the call of a small kitchen at Touchet’s luxury bed-and-breakfast, Cameo Heights Mansion.
“That’s what I’ve done as a cook my entire life,” he said. “Things evolve. Things mesh.”
Since 2013 he had been at the helm, creating prix fixe meals paired with wine and served at chef tables in the open kitchen or in the dining room in his home state.
That was until March. Out of work and with time on his hands, Carlson did what’s comes natural to him since he was a 7-year-old boy baking his first peach pie with dough from scratch: he made food. Specifically, he went to work on bread and barbecue.
“It was a personal journey,” Carlson described. “It was a way to keep myself occupied.”
Although he also made bread at Cameo Heights, he went to work on his own sourdough starter after reading the story about ancient yeast.
“I went a little crazy. I was making 10 loaves a day,” he said.
He gave it to friends and neighbors, sometimes posting on social media when there was a fresh loaf for pickup on his front porch. On family walks with his wife and two kids he’d load loaves into his backpack to give away on his route.
Cameo Heights has since reopened, but Carlson found it difficult to imagine a way he could maintain the gourmet standard for which he was known at a safe distance from guests. He did not return.
Instead, he set sights on his next step. A food truck combining his bread making and meat smoking that would also set him up to weather coronavirus health and safety regulations, as well as the economic collapse he’d experienced previously.
Without seed money, he began a Kickstarter campaign that, to his shock, heated up quickly.
Friends, acquaintances, former kitchen peers and even previous guests he’d served contributed just over $12,000 to the online campaign — a gesture of support and faith that continues to draw emotion from the chef who declares his undying appreciation for smoking cigars, smoking meats and smokey whisky.
“I was really floored by the whole thing,” a humble Carlson marveled.
The truck was found in Spokane, where a blown engine on the test drive led to a slightly smaller price tag and thus far has proven not to be an omen of what’s to come.
With the truck set up at The Finch and Burwood Brewing Co. thus far, Carlson has slowly been rolling out his new mobile kitchen.
His intention is to sell out every day, serving dishes he prepares with as little waste as possible.
“It’s definitely restaurant-quality barbecue,” he said. “Maybe one day it will be restaurant barbecue.”