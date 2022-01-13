Chase Bank recently closed its College Place branch at 1715 SE Meadowbrook St., and patrons have been asking questions.
While Chase did not provide exact reasoning for the closure, Darcy Donahoe-Wilmot, a spokesperson for Chase, said the Nov. 9 closure was part of a consolidation effort where customer traffic was low.
"We continue to serve customers in all market sectors; however, like any good retailer, we constantly evaluate our branch network to ensure we are in the right sites as our customers’ locations and needs change," Donahoe-Wilmot said.
Customers can visit the Walla Walla branch at 101 W Alder St. to continue to receive service from Chase.
"We will continue to open new branches where it makes sense, consolidate branches where there’s overlap and renovate existing branches," said Donahoe-Wilmot.
