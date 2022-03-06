Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine, a promotional series of events showcasing a different varietal each year with three days of presentations, dinners and tastings, will focus on syrah for 2022 and has been scheduled for July 14-16.
Tickets are now on sale at Walla Walla Valley Wine, a nonprofit promoter reporting syrah is the second most widely grown grape variety in the region. Visit wallawallawine.com/celebrate for information.
The event series will commence July 14 at Gesa Power House Theatre with a kick-off talk that will explore the historical and cultural significance of syrah, followed by a vintage pour and an exclusive library tasting at CAVU Cellars.
The pour will feature vintages aged for 10-plus years from over 40 different Walla Walla Valley wineries.
On July 15, winemakers from around the world join Valley winemakers for a discussion at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center on acclaimed syrah-growing regions paired with samples of each panelist’s wine.
The presentation will be followed by a Collaborative Winemaker Dinner Series at locations throughout the region, with winemakers and chefs together creating food and wine experiences.
Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine concludes July 16 with the Syrah Grand Tasting, the largest organized tasting event of the year in the Valley, with roughly 50 wineries pouring their latest syrah releases, white wines, sparkling wines and rosés.
