With a 96-point score and at a cost of $92 per bottle, the 2018 syrah from Walla Walla winery Cayuse has been named the 19th best wine of 2021 by Wine Spectator.
Through blind tastings performed by Wine Spectator’s editors, the annual "Top 100" list was chosen from a selection of over 12,500 wines judged on four criteria: quality, value, availability and the “x-factor” — whether the wine can tell a compelling story.
The list has been published by Wine Spectator since 1988, according to a release.
Cayuse’ syrah was nominated by Tim Fish, senior editor in the Wine Spectator Napa office and the magazine’s lead taster for Washington state wines.
"I nominated the Cayuse and Cailloux Vineyard syrah for our Top 100 because owner Christophe Baron consistently produces compelling wines from his biodynamically farmed estate vineyards on the Oregon side of Walla Walla Valley,” Fish wrote in a statement. “The 8.5-acre Cailloux Vineyard is his oldest, planted in 1997 on an ancient, rocky riverbed.”
“It’s (sic) exceptional and distinctive terroir that emphasizes stony sort of minerality, and Baron is a gifted winemaker,” Fish added.
Baron, the mastermind vigneron behind Cayuse and several other small labels, did not respond to repeated requests for interview by the U-B.
