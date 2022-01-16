Dennis Murphy, founder, owner and winemaker at Caprio Cellars south of Walla Walla, was recently featured by Wine Industry Advisor among its latest "most inspiring people."
Murphy has not only grown Caprio Cellars into a maker of award-winning wines since 2005, he was honored for supporting the community and a range of nonprofits that assist people in need.
Most recently, Caprio Cellars partnered with downtown Walla Walla eatery TMACS and the nonprofit Blue Mountain Action Council in raising $5,000 for restaurant workers during the economic shutdown brought on by COVID-19.
Murphy has also supported First Story, a nonprofit based in Bend, Oregon, that addresses the affordable housing crisis, helping people throughout the Pacific Northwest become homeowners, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which provides children across the country with mentors.
