Pepper Bridge Winery and Amavi Cellars together announced a transition in ownership Tuesday.
Caprio Cellars owner Dennis Murphy reached an agreement Dec. 31 to acquire controlling interest in the sister wineries.
Both have been owned and operated by three families — the Goffs, the McKibbens and the Pellets — since 2003.
The transition in ownership includes the facility and estate vineyard in Walla Walla County, as well as tasting rooms across the state in Woodinville and Vancouver.
Norm McKibben, Eric McKibben and Jean-François Pellet will remain partners with Murphy.
“Both Pepper Bridge Winery and Amavi Cellars are leaders in quality winemaking with their innovative technology and vineyard development," Murphy said. "Their commitment to the Walla Walla Valley has helped define it as the great wine region it is.”