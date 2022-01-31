Buty Winery has officially closed after 22 years in the Walla Walla Valley.
Nina Buty had been planning to shutdown her winery for a few years. The company stopped making wine in 2018, and most of its library was sold off, as was its Rockgarden Estate vineyard in Milton-Freewater, and much of the staff left in 2021.
At its peak, Buty Winery produced 3,500 cases a year, according to The Wine Spectator magazine report.
Nina Buty, a Whitman College graduate who was born in Seattle, founded her winery in 2000 with former husband Caleb Foster. They opened a Walla Walla tasting room the following year.
They eventually purchased a 10-acre apple orchard in Milton-Freewater in 2006 and planted their estate vineyard. The surrounding territory became The Rocks District American Viticultural Area in 2015.
