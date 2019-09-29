One year after making history as the first certified hops farm in the area, Walla Walla Hops is on an expansion trajectory even the owners didn’t see coming quite this quickly.
What was expected to be a year of growth in poles and plants has become an even bigger one for processing. An opportunity to invest in a Wolf Hop Harvester has been a “game-changer,” Walla Walla Hops co-owner Jeremy Petty said.
In early August, owners shipped the equipment that had been used in the processing of hops for Coors Brewing Company from Grand Junction, Colo., to Walla Walla.
With crowdsourcing help from Narum Concrete and Jim’s Precision and Fab, the behemoth machine was moved into the shop at Walla Walla Hops, and setup began.
Processing work last year that took all day with 10 pairs of helping hands from friends and family, can now be done in 15 minutes with the equipment, Petty marveled.
It has only been one year since the first harvest at Walla Walla Hops.
Famous for wine, modern-day Walla Walla had not been explored much for hops. So Petty, a graduate of the Walla Walla Enologoy & Viticulture program and former winery co-owner, set out with childhood friend Nick Morgan to see if hops — the flowers that help give beer its bitterness, aroma and some preservatives — could take off here.
Third partner Erin Aycock recently discovered how far back beer goes in Walla Walla. On a walk near the city cemetery that borders the property where the hops are grown, she discovered the monument of Jacob Betz, who came to Walla Walla from Germany in 1874 and made his fortune in beer production. By 1896, a tribute says, his Star Brewery was producing 10,000 barrels a year.
In the year since launching Walla Walla Hops, owners have purchased a larger pelletizer, begun sales of hop starts with Frog Hollow Farms, sold hop shoots to local restaurants, and increased their trellis system for more hop plants in growth that uses nearly every aspect of the plants.
Last year, Morgan offered, Walla Walla Hops sold 17 pounds of its Centennial hops. This year the amount is over 200 pounds.
For perspective, a hop-forward IPA may use in the neighborhood of 3 pounds of hops per barrel. With at least eight commercial craft brewers producing beer, plus an array of home brewers lining up for local hops, the business is far from meeting all the hops needs of the local market. That’s especially true considering licensing limitations on certain varieties, not to mention it takes about three years for a hop plant to reach its full potential. But it’s closing in on it. It’s also giving brewers a chance to work on exclusively local Walla Walla beers.
Crossbuck Brewing, incidentally, was recognized in June for the Best Washington Agricultural-inspired beer at the seventh annual Washington Beer Awards. With Perle hops from Walla Walla Hops, plus malting from Mainstem Malts and lavender from the Blue Mountain Lavender Farm, the brewery’s Blues Crew Lavender Wit competed against 1,467 beers from 193 breweries in 135 styles in the competition.
It’s a recognition that Walla Walla Hops owners share their own pride in, they said.
Troy Robinson, owner and brewer at Quirk Brewing, said the partnership with Walla Walla Hops paved the way to the release of a fresh hop version of the brewery’s Control Tower Pale Ale. He said the hops were added to the kettle the same day they were picked, adding great flavor and aroma. For the rest of the year, he plans to use the dried and pelletized hops for a variety of different beers.
That’s true, too, for David Marshall, co-owner and brewer at Burwood Brewing Co. Marshall said one advantage to having growers on the ground in Walla Walla is for small producers to have a voice in what’s grown. The majority of his hops are purchased out of Yakima through a broker.
Marshall’s input led to the planting of Tettnang hops. For that variety alone he needs 50 to 60 pounds, which he will use in a single beer that he describes as not particularly hop-forward. It’s also not the only hop that will be used in the beer.
“You start to see how it adds up,” he said.
As more plantings take place in hops farming, the equipment at Walla Walla Hops positions the operation to lead processing for other growers.
“Now we can handle volume,” Petty said.
The equipment can process up to 190 of the runner portion of hop plants known as bines, or about 380 pounds of hops, per hour.
Morgan likened the machine to a stationary combine. Once the bines are cut and brought in from the property on a trailer, they’re fed into an arm of the machine. The processor strips the bines down, separating the flowery cones out. The remaining leaves and bines are broken down and will be used next year as mulch.
The experience prepares Walla Walla Hops as Clearview Farms begins its own test plot of hops.
“We’re the only full processor in the area,” Petty said. “That’s all part of the business plan. This way they don’t have to spend the money on equipment, the drying, the pelletizing and packaging.”
Walla Walla Hops, he said, can also consult on designing the acreage and plant nutrition.
As word of the local hopyard spreads, more interest has come in from the region.
“It’s expanded very, very rapidly,” said Aycock.
She said a home brew shop in Boise has recently inquired about carrying the pelletized hops. Interest has also begun in brewer dinners among the hop plants.
Next year’s harvest is expected to grow twice as much all over again, and the pelletizing equipment that was new this year — operating with liquid nitrogen and a hammer mill — will need to be upsized to meet demand and the promise of harvest-to-pelletizing in three days.
“Every time we open email there’s something new coming in,” Petty said.
With harvesting coming late August and into September, much of the processing comes on the weekends. Petty continues his day job at juice processor Refresco. Morgan works at Washington State Penitentiary, and Aycock has returned to school to complete her business degree as the operation becomes more robust.
“It’s just getting bigger and bigger,” Petty said.