Walla Walla Food Truck Night is back.
The season will kick off at Burwood Brewing Company’s taphouse and brewery on Monday, May 2, from 5-9 p.m. with live music, craft beer and good food. The event will be held monthly through Labor Day.
Yotes, an Olympia-based modern Americana solo artist, will play from 6-8 p.m.
Here's the tentative lineup:
- Smokin' Bandits
- Where There's Food Eat It
- Bright's Candies
- Cookie Time
- Stay A-round Donuts and Fry pies
- Happy Wanderer
- Tropical Treats
- Doggy Style
- Coin Operated Boy
- Polynesian Grill
- La Monarca
- Livit Coffee
- Mobile Food Adventures
- Whitman Acres
Burwood Brewing Company is located at 1120 E. St., Walla Walla.
