Food Truck Night
Food Truck Night attendees bask in the afternoon sun in 2018.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla Food Truck Night is back.

The season will kick off at Burwood Brewing Company’s taphouse and brewery on Monday, May 2, from 5-9 p.m. with live music, craft beer and good food. The event will be held monthly through Labor Day.

Yotes, an Olympia-based modern Americana solo artist, will play from 6-8 p.m. 

Here's the tentative lineup:

  • Smokin' Bandits
  • Where There's Food Eat It
  • Bright's Candies
  • Cookie Time
  • Stay A-round Donuts and Fry pies
  • Happy Wanderer
  • Tropical Treats
  • Doggy Style
  • Coin Operated Boy
  • Polynesian Grill
  • La Monarca
  • Livit Coffee
  • Mobile Food Adventures
  • Whitman Acres

Burwood Brewing Company is located at 1120 E. St., Walla Walla.

Margaux Maxwell reports for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic. She can be reached at margauxmaxwell@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

