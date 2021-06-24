Burger King, the fast-food franchise known for its menu featuring everything from hamburgers to ice cream, is making its way to College Place next year.
The Burger King is expected to be constructed in a lot next to the HAPO Community Credit Union on Taumarson Road, although a specific timeline has not been decided.
Plans for a Burger King started in 2020, when Jon Rickard, the Community Development Director for College Place, began working with Lee Overbeck, a Project Manager with InSite Real Estate, LLC, a real estate developer based out of Illinois.
Rickard was in contact with Overbeck for six months, but it was not until this June that InSite started the site plan application. City staff are in the process of reviewing the application to determine if it is complete, Rickard said.
InSite will likely begin construction of the Burger King in spring of 2022, Rickard said, although he does not know what their time frame is on how long construction would last.
PBS Engineering and Environmental, a local engineering firm, will work on the project.
The arrival of a new Burger King will expand the dining options for residents of College Place.
“Any economic development activities in College Place are good,” Rickard said. “It’ll be favorable for the community, and it’ll generate more activity down in the Meadowbrook shopping area where it’ll be located.”
For those wanting to dine at Burger King, there is a location at 1748 E. Isaacs Ave., Walla Walla.