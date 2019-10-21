The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during September.

  • Royse Investment Properties

2878 Melrose St.

$169,709.75 - Construct a 1,295-square-foot commercial addition

Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.

  • Alan L. Schwab

2150 Isaacs Ave.

$98,750 - Racking in new commercial building

Contractor: Ricon Industrial Inc.

  • Paine Building LLC

2 E. Main St.

$40,000 - Window replacement

  • Port of Walla Walla

1164 Dell Ave.

$276,494.10 - Construct a 1,237-square-foot breezeway; enclose canopy, install OHDs and dock levelers

Contractor: Mountain States Construction

  • Lounsbury Investments LLC

1701 Plaza Way

$80,000 - Replace windows, install insulation and repair stucco

  • David Thompson

221 E. Main St.

$20,000 - Remodel ADA bathrooms for Boba Tea

Callaway Properties LLC

11 E. Birch St.

$37,500 - Renew expired permit for alteration of 2,877-square-foot warehouse

Contractor: Rojas Remodeling

  • Knudson Family Trust

902/904 W. Poplar St.

$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch

Contractor: Simplicity Homes

  • Knudson Family Trust

910/912 W. Poplar St.

$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch

  • Gary Parson

1480 Lower Waits-burg Road

$143,400 - Construct a 3,000-square-foot garage

  • Stop Buy Here LLC

921 Janimari Lane

$359,321.63 - Construct a 2,283-square-foot residence with 508-square-foot garage, 156-square-foot covered patio and 40-square-foot covered patio with 1,200-square-foot detached garage

Contractor: Stop Buy Here LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

565 Klingman Court

$253,348.73 - Construct 1,805-square-foot residence, 660-square-foot garage, 30-square-foot porch and 186-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Douglas Majerus

171 Laurel St.

$191,842.13 - Construct a 1,402-square-foot residence with 430-square-foot garage, 45-square-foot covered porch and 96-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Surejam Construction LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

549 Klingman Court

$288,853.17 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 780-square-foot garage, 185-square-foot porch and 64-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Jon & Tanya Canfield

2351 Frazier Drive

$201,783.35 - Construct a 243-square-foot addition and remodel garage space to create bathroom and utility room

Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during September.

  • Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC

105 S.W. Silverstar Lane

$930,035.37 - Construct an 8,303-square-foot multi-family apartment building

Contractor: Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC

  • Marcus & Angie Maiuri

428 S.W. 12th St.

$186,216 - Improvements based on frontage improvements identified on 12th Short Plat dated 1/17/19

Contractor: PBS Engineering & Environmental

  • Wesley Mahurin

860 N.E. Makiah Court

$386,181.03 - Construct a 3,755-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Wesley Mahurin

  • Hayden Homes LLC

550 S.W. Angelina Loop

$214,924.19 - Construct a 2,029-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

1210 S.W. Virginia St.

$303,128.08 - Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

546 S.W. Angelina Loop

$296,110.96 - Construct a 2,760-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

514 S.W. Angelina Loop

$292,212.56 - Construct a 2,680-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Virginia Burnett

870 N.E. Makiah Court

$336,470.29 - Construct a 3,272-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Lexar Homes

  • Hayden Homes LLC

1200 S.W. Virginia St.

$331,178.17 - Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence

Contractors: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Hayden Homes LLC

556 S.W. Angelina Loop

$303,128.08 - Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during September.

  • Van Boven Holding Co. LLC

57 Frenchtown Road

$248,799.36 - Construct a 2,016-square-foot residence with 96-square-foot covered porches

Contractor: MRD General Contracting LLC

  • Ralph & Cheryl Broetje

716 W. Sunset Drive

$489,477.58 - Construct a 3,279-square-foot residence with 344-square-foot bonus room, 869-square-foot covered porch and patio, and 1,137-square-foot garage

Contractor: New Tradition Homes Inc.

  • Aaron J. Thonney

1104 Bussell Court

$254,200.32 - Construct a 1,968-square-foot two-story residence with 624-square-foot garage

  • David & Emily Beamer

103 Owens Road

$91,478 - Remodel existing space in “hanger” to office area

  • George Hall Grimes

1969 Gray Lynn Drive

$139,909.50 - Construct an 825-square-foot addition, 894-square-foot covered patio and interior remodel

Contractor: Porter & Sons Construction

  • Josh & Kristin Dykes

38 T Bar T Road

$120,000 - Construct a 4,800-square-foot steel storage building

Contractor: Jack Wallace Construction

  • Inn at Abeja Vineyards LLC

1858 Mill Creek Road

$1,984,248.73 - Construct a 16,000-square-foot winery with 1,490-square-foot storage

  • State of Washington

12295 Dodd Road

$4,295,000 - Construct a 6.2 million-gallon concrete reservoir tank

Contractor: Rotschy Inc.

  • Walla Walla School District

800 Abbott Road

$2,606,574.64 - Construct a 16,835-square-foot science building with 2,118-square-foot mechanical mezzanine

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.

 

