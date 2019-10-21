The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during September.
- Royse Investment Properties
2878 Melrose St.
$169,709.75 - Construct a 1,295-square-foot commercial addition
Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.
- Alan L. Schwab
2150 Isaacs Ave.
$98,750 - Racking in new commercial building
Contractor: Ricon Industrial Inc.
- Paine Building LLC
2 E. Main St.
$40,000 - Window replacement
- Port of Walla Walla
1164 Dell Ave.
$276,494.10 - Construct a 1,237-square-foot breezeway; enclose canopy, install OHDs and dock levelers
Contractor: Mountain States Construction
- Lounsbury Investments LLC
1701 Plaza Way
$80,000 - Replace windows, install insulation and repair stucco
- David Thompson
221 E. Main St.
$20,000 - Remodel ADA bathrooms for Boba Tea
Callaway Properties LLC
11 E. Birch St.
$37,500 - Renew expired permit for alteration of 2,877-square-foot warehouse
Contractor: Rojas Remodeling
- Knudson Family Trust
902/904 W. Poplar St.
$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch
Contractor: Simplicity Homes
- Knudson Family Trust
910/912 W. Poplar St.
$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch
- Gary Parson
1480 Lower Waits-burg Road
$143,400 - Construct a 3,000-square-foot garage
- Stop Buy Here LLC
921 Janimari Lane
$359,321.63 - Construct a 2,283-square-foot residence with 508-square-foot garage, 156-square-foot covered patio and 40-square-foot covered patio with 1,200-square-foot detached garage
Contractor: Stop Buy Here LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
565 Klingman Court
$253,348.73 - Construct 1,805-square-foot residence, 660-square-foot garage, 30-square-foot porch and 186-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Douglas Majerus
171 Laurel St.
$191,842.13 - Construct a 1,402-square-foot residence with 430-square-foot garage, 45-square-foot covered porch and 96-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Surejam Construction LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
549 Klingman Court
$288,853.17 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 780-square-foot garage, 185-square-foot porch and 64-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Jon & Tanya Canfield
2351 Frazier Drive
$201,783.35 - Construct a 243-square-foot addition and remodel garage space to create bathroom and utility room
Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during September.
- Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC
105 S.W. Silverstar Lane
$930,035.37 - Construct an 8,303-square-foot multi-family apartment building
Contractor: Northwest Hillcrest Properties LLC
- Marcus & Angie Maiuri
428 S.W. 12th St.
$186,216 - Improvements based on frontage improvements identified on 12th Short Plat dated 1/17/19
Contractor: PBS Engineering & Environmental
- Wesley Mahurin
860 N.E. Makiah Court
$386,181.03 - Construct a 3,755-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Wesley Mahurin
- Hayden Homes LLC
550 S.W. Angelina Loop
$214,924.19 - Construct a 2,029-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
1210 S.W. Virginia St.
$303,128.08 - Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
546 S.W. Angelina Loop
$296,110.96 - Construct a 2,760-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
514 S.W. Angelina Loop
$292,212.56 - Construct a 2,680-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Virginia Burnett
870 N.E. Makiah Court
$336,470.29 - Construct a 3,272-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Lexar Homes
- Hayden Homes LLC
1200 S.W. Virginia St.
$331,178.17 - Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence
Contractors: Hayden Homes LLC
- Hayden Homes LLC
556 S.W. Angelina Loop
$303,128.08 - Construct a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during September.
- Van Boven Holding Co. LLC
57 Frenchtown Road
$248,799.36 - Construct a 2,016-square-foot residence with 96-square-foot covered porches
Contractor: MRD General Contracting LLC
- Ralph & Cheryl Broetje
716 W. Sunset Drive
$489,477.58 - Construct a 3,279-square-foot residence with 344-square-foot bonus room, 869-square-foot covered porch and patio, and 1,137-square-foot garage
Contractor: New Tradition Homes Inc.
- Aaron J. Thonney
1104 Bussell Court
$254,200.32 - Construct a 1,968-square-foot two-story residence with 624-square-foot garage
- David & Emily Beamer
103 Owens Road
$91,478 - Remodel existing space in “hanger” to office area
- George Hall Grimes
1969 Gray Lynn Drive
$139,909.50 - Construct an 825-square-foot addition, 894-square-foot covered patio and interior remodel
Contractor: Porter & Sons Construction
- Josh & Kristin Dykes
38 T Bar T Road
$120,000 - Construct a 4,800-square-foot steel storage building
Contractor: Jack Wallace Construction
- Inn at Abeja Vineyards LLC
1858 Mill Creek Road
$1,984,248.73 - Construct a 16,000-square-foot winery with 1,490-square-foot storage
- State of Washington
12295 Dodd Road
$4,295,000 - Construct a 6.2 million-gallon concrete reservoir tank
Contractor: Rotschy Inc.
- Walla Walla School District
800 Abbott Road
$2,606,574.64 - Construct a 16,835-square-foot science building with 2,118-square-foot mechanical mezzanine
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group Inc.