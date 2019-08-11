The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of May.

City of Walla Walla

1181 W. Rees Ave.

$5,000 — Install bus passenger waiting shelter

PK Partnership

1018 W. Cherry St.

$15,000 — Replace existing antennas

KMM Telecommunications Inc.

Port of Walla Walla

1164 Dell Ave.

$10,000 — Install three tanks

Daniel & Kathleen Hess

415 N. Second Ave.

$12,000 — Tenant improvements — adding three walls in basement offices

Thompson Golden-D LLC

80 N. Colville St.

$12,000 — Tenant improvements for TMACS

Contractor: S&K Mountain Construction

Whitman College

173 Stanton St.

$225,000 — Remodel office space into a lab

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group

Whitman College

215 Stanton St.

$1,000 — Add walls to create an office in the basement

Whitman College

810 Isaacs Ave.

$105,000 — Remodel interior space in the Hall of Science

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group

WW Gospel Meeting Room

633 Newell St.

$13,000 — Commercial reroof

Whitman College

11 Merriam St.

$80,000 — Replace siding

Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group

Dairy Queen

1474 Plaza Way

$4,100 — Repair stucco, framing and drywall

Contractor: Zion Restoration Inc.

Spencer Kelty

1538 Hobson St.

$168,237.76 — Construct a 1,328-square-foot duplex with 32-square-foot patio and 204-square-foot external storage

Contractor: Silver Star Construction

Kellin Homes LLC

265 Arabica Road

$403,933.35 — Construct a 2,768-square-foot residence with 1,368-square-foot garage, 58-square-foot porch and 207-square-foot deck

Contractor: Coupe Development

John & Katie Davis

2364 Provenance Loop

$463,319.76 — Construct a 3,373-square-foot residence with 841-square-foot garage, 519-square-foot covered patio and 118-square-foot porch

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

Michael & France Bertram

10 N. Blue St.

$217,525.28 — Construct a 672-square-foot two-story addition, a 384-square-foot addition and 336-square-foot deck, and replace siding and windows

Contractor: Fazzari Construction Inc.

St. Paul’s Parish

303 Catherine St.

$10,000 — Install two egress windows in the basement

Contractor: Sutherland Enterprises

Kenneth & Anne Moore

615 University St.

$80,008.65 — Construct a 117-square-foot dormer and remodel bathrooms

Contractor: MRD General Contracting LLC

