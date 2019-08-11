The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of May.
City of Walla Walla
1181 W. Rees Ave.
$5,000 — Install bus passenger waiting shelter
PK Partnership
1018 W. Cherry St.
$15,000 — Replace existing antennas
KMM Telecommunications Inc.
Port of Walla Walla
1164 Dell Ave.
$10,000 — Install three tanks
Daniel & Kathleen Hess
415 N. Second Ave.
$12,000 — Tenant improvements — adding three walls in basement offices
Thompson Golden-D LLC
80 N. Colville St.
$12,000 — Tenant improvements for TMACS
Contractor: S&K Mountain Construction
Whitman College
173 Stanton St.
$225,000 — Remodel office space into a lab
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group
Whitman College
215 Stanton St.
$1,000 — Add walls to create an office in the basement
Whitman College
810 Isaacs Ave.
$105,000 — Remodel interior space in the Hall of Science
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group
WW Gospel Meeting Room
633 Newell St.
$13,000 — Commercial reroof
Whitman College
11 Merriam St.
$80,000 — Replace siding
Contractor: Jackson Contractor Group
Dairy Queen
1474 Plaza Way
$4,100 — Repair stucco, framing and drywall
Contractor: Zion Restoration Inc.
Spencer Kelty
1538 Hobson St.
$168,237.76 — Construct a 1,328-square-foot duplex with 32-square-foot patio and 204-square-foot external storage
Contractor: Silver Star Construction
Kellin Homes LLC
265 Arabica Road
$403,933.35 — Construct a 2,768-square-foot residence with 1,368-square-foot garage, 58-square-foot porch and 207-square-foot deck
Contractor: Coupe Development
John & Katie Davis
2364 Provenance Loop
$463,319.76 — Construct a 3,373-square-foot residence with 841-square-foot garage, 519-square-foot covered patio and 118-square-foot porch
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
Michael & France Bertram
10 N. Blue St.
$217,525.28 — Construct a 672-square-foot two-story addition, a 384-square-foot addition and 336-square-foot deck, and replace siding and windows
Contractor: Fazzari Construction Inc.
St. Paul’s Parish
303 Catherine St.
$10,000 — Install two egress windows in the basement
Contractor: Sutherland Enterprises
Kenneth & Anne Moore
615 University St.
$80,008.65 — Construct a 117-square-foot dormer and remodel bathrooms
Contractor: MRD General Contracting LLC