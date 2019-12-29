The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of November.
- Chameleon Properties LLC
217 S. Second Ave.
$104,450 - Remove stucco and install STOQuik Silver cement board system
Contractor: Exterior Renovation LLC
- Etta 30 LLC
30 W. Main St.
$35,000 - Replace demising wall, new entry door, HVAC grill, and remodel work
Contractor: Dedicated Construction Management
- Washington Odd Fellows Home
534 Boyer Ave.
$114,275.60 - Construct 872-square-foot addition
- Provenance III LLC
205 Champagne Way
$268,334.41 - Construct a 1,937-square-foot residence with 665-square-foot garage, 52-square-foot porch and 140-square-foot patio
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
- Hayden Homes LLC
548 Klingman Court
$282,734.77 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 652-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot porch and 185-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Peter & Mildred Lucarel
158 Barista Drive
$344,442.11 - Construct a 2,495-square-foot residence with 795-square-foot covered porch and 220-square-foot covered patio
- Hayden Homes LLC
599 Klingman Court
$282,734.77 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 652-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot covered porch and 185-square-foot covered patio
- Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity
902 Carrie Ave.
$154,282.95 - Construct a 1,175-square-foot residence with 285-square-foot garage and 40-square-foot porch
Contractor: Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity
- Hayden Homes LLC
598 Klingman Court
$420,154.07 - Construct a 3,195-square-foot residence with 668-square-foot garage, 120-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
- Provenance III LLC
220 Champagne Way
$319,396.88 - Construct a 2,340-square-foot residence with 747-square-foot garage, 146-square-foot porch and 114-square-foot patio
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
- A&O Investments LLC
2695 Isaacs Ave.
$1,285,645.68 - Construct an 11,924-square-foot auto detail shop
Contractor: Moreno & Nelson General Construction
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of November.
- Hayden Homes LLC
525 S.W. Doans Ave.
$331,178.17 - Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of November.
- Slavik & Olga Kuznetsov
874 Blalock Drive
$408,854.40 - Construct a 3,060-square-foot residence with 592-square-foot covered porch and 1,048-square-foot garage
Contractor: Meticulous Touch LLC
- Gregory & Susan Fazzari
2007 Pleasant St.
$76,781.68 - Construct a 458-square-foot bedroom and bathroom addition and remodel bedroom
Contractor: PGS Construction Group LLC
- Port of Walla Walla
650 E. Douglas Ave.
$19,000 - Commercial re-roof
Contractor: Elsom Roofing Inc.