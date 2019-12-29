The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of November.

  • Chameleon Properties LLC

217 S. Second Ave.

$104,450 - Remove stucco and install STOQuik Silver cement board system

Contractor: Exterior Renovation LLC

  • Etta 30 LLC

30 W. Main St.

$35,000 - Replace demising wall, new entry door, HVAC grill, and remodel work

Contractor: Dedicated Construction Management

  • Washington Odd Fellows Home

534 Boyer Ave.

$114,275.60 - Construct 872-square-foot addition

  • Provenance III LLC

205 Champagne Way

$268,334.41 - Construct a 1,937-square-foot residence with 665-square-foot garage, 52-square-foot porch and 140-square-foot patio

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

  • Hayden Homes LLC

548 Klingman Court

$282,734.77 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 652-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot porch and 185-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Peter & Mildred Lucarel

158 Barista Drive

$344,442.11 - Construct a 2,495-square-foot residence with 795-square-foot covered porch and 220-square-foot covered patio

  • Hayden Homes LLC

599 Klingman Court

$282,734.77 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 652-square-foot garage, 64-square-foot covered porch and 185-square-foot covered patio

  • Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity

902 Carrie Ave.

$154,282.95 - Construct a 1,175-square-foot residence with 285-square-foot garage and 40-square-foot porch

Contractor: Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity

  • Hayden Homes LLC

598 Klingman Court

$420,154.07 - Construct a 3,195-square-foot residence with 668-square-foot garage, 120-square-foot porch and 144-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

  • Provenance III LLC

220 Champagne Way

$319,396.88 - Construct a 2,340-square-foot residence with 747-square-foot garage, 146-square-foot porch and 114-square-foot patio

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

  • A&O Investments LLC

2695 Isaacs Ave.

$1,285,645.68 - Construct an 11,924-square-foot auto detail shop

Contractor: Moreno & Nelson General Construction

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of November.

  • Hayden Homes LLC

525 S.W. Doans Ave.

$331,178.17 - Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of November.

  • Slavik & Olga Kuznetsov

874 Blalock Drive

$408,854.40 - Construct a 3,060-square-foot residence with 592-square-foot covered porch and 1,048-square-foot garage

Contractor: Meticulous Touch LLC

  • Gregory & Susan Fazzari

2007 Pleasant St.

$76,781.68 - Construct a 458-square-foot bedroom and bathroom addition and remodel bedroom

Contractor: PGS Construction Group LLC

  • Port of Walla Walla

650 E. Douglas Ave.

$19,000 - Commercial re-roof

Contractor: Elsom Roofing Inc.