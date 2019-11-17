The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of October.
Knowles Properties LLC
1331 Dell Ave.
$50,000 - Tenant improvement for Rock Steady Gym, new entryway, drywall, exterior wall framing, two new bathrooms and replacement windows
Falcon Video Communications
1145 Abadie St.
$125,000 - Interior remodel for Spectrum Communications
Contractor: Market Contractors
Walla Walla County
315 W. Main St.
$100,000 - Second-floor remodel to the county courthouse
Contractor: S&K Mountain Construction
Gesa Credit Union
1355 W. Poplar St.
$220,000 - Remodel existing office space
Contractor: HCS LLC
Stonecreek Custom Homes
2643 Molten Court
$32,882.12 - Construct a 2,336-square-foot residence with 788-square-foot garage, 44-square-foot covered porch and 240-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes
Provenance III LLC
245 Champagne Way
$332,884.66 - Construct a 2,411-square-foot residence with 744-square-foot garage, 100-square-foot porch and 217-square-foot patio
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
Provenance III LLC
215 Champagne Way
$338,458.27 - Construct a 2,444-square-foot residence with 847-square-foot garage, 77-square-foot porch and 152-square-foot patio
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
Provenance III LLC
235 Champagne Way
$308,358.27 - Construct a 2,248-square-foot residence with 672-square-foot garage, 59-square-foot porch and 210-square-foot patio
Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.
Walla Walla Community College
530 Campus Loop
$3,778,434.77 - Construct a 19,550-square-foot rec center
Contractor: Chervenell Construction
Marlin & Carmel Bechtel
218 Avery St.
$145,580 - Construct a 2,000-square-foot building
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of October.
The Human Bean
1195 Whitman Drive
$66,550.07 - Construct a 493-square-foot coffee stand
Contractor: Nelson Construction Corp.
The Human Bean
1195 E. Whitman Drive
$300,000 - Grading for coffee stand
Contractor: Nelson Construction Corp.
Hayden Homes LLC
560 S.W. Angelina Loop
$331,178.17 - Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of October.
Harry Hosey
211 Greystone Drive
$305,696.44 - Construct a 2,214-square-foot residence with 681-square-foot covered porch and 838-square-foot garage
Contractor: AAA General Construction LLC
Wesley & Mary Sutherland
1223 Beet Road
$410,373.54 - Construct a 3,099-square-foot residence with 371-square-foot covered patio and 938-square-foot garage
Contractor: LS Construction
Sara & Meyer J. Vories Jr.
890 Summers Circle
$412,883.76 - Construct a 3,124-square-foot residence with 614-square-foot covered patio and 874-square-foot garage
Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC
Ross & Jennifer Stremcha
157 Triangle K Road
$158,433.54 - Construct a 1,099-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 120-square-foot covered porch and 858-square-foot garage
Contractor: Porter & Sons Construction
Port of Walla Walla
187 W. Fairchild Ave.
$125,000 - Remodel office, lunch room and bathroom inside hangar
Contractor: Simplicity Homes LLC