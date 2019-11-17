The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of Walla Walla during the month of October.

Knowles Properties LLC

1331 Dell Ave.

$50,000 - Tenant improvement for Rock Steady Gym, new entryway, drywall, exterior wall framing, two new bathrooms and replacement windows

Falcon Video Communications

1145 Abadie St.

$125,000 - Interior remodel for Spectrum Communications

Contractor: Market Contractors

Walla Walla County

315 W. Main St.

$100,000 - Second-floor remodel to the county courthouse

Contractor: S&K Mountain Construction

Gesa Credit Union

1355 W. Poplar St.

$220,000 - Remodel existing office space

Contractor: HCS LLC

Stonecreek Custom Homes

2643 Molten Court

$32,882.12 - Construct a 2,336-square-foot residence with 788-square-foot garage, 44-square-foot covered porch and 240-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes

Provenance III LLC

245 Champagne Way

$332,884.66 - Construct a 2,411-square-foot residence with 744-square-foot garage, 100-square-foot porch and 217-square-foot patio

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

Provenance III LLC

215 Champagne Way

$338,458.27 - Construct a 2,444-square-foot residence with 847-square-foot garage, 77-square-foot porch and 152-square-foot patio

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

Provenance III LLC

235 Champagne Way

$308,358.27 - Construct a 2,248-square-foot residence with 672-square-foot garage, 59-square-foot porch and 210-square-foot patio

Contractor: Pahlisch Homes Inc.

Walla Walla Community College

530 Campus Loop

$3,778,434.77 - Construct a 19,550-square-foot rec center

Contractor: Chervenell Construction

Marlin & Carmel Bechtel

218 Avery St.

$145,580 - Construct a 2,000-square-foot building

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by the city of College Place during the month of October.

The Human Bean

1195 Whitman Drive

$66,550.07 - Construct a 493-square-foot coffee stand

Contractor: Nelson Construction Corp.

The Human Bean

1195 E. Whitman Drive

$300,000 - Grading for coffee stand

Contractor: Nelson Construction Corp.

Hayden Homes LLC

560 S.W. Angelina Loop

$331,178.17 - Construct a 3,059-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

The following commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla County during the month of October.

Harry Hosey

211 Greystone Drive

$305,696.44 - Construct a 2,214-square-foot residence with 681-square-foot covered porch and 838-square-foot garage

Contractor: AAA General Construction LLC

Wesley & Mary Sutherland

1223 Beet Road

$410,373.54 - Construct a 3,099-square-foot residence with 371-square-foot covered patio and 938-square-foot garage

Contractor: LS Construction

Sara & Meyer J. Vories Jr.

890 Summers Circle

$412,883.76 - Construct a 3,124-square-foot residence with 614-square-foot covered patio and 874-square-foot garage

Contractor: Stonecreek Custom Homes LLC

Ross & Jennifer Stremcha

157 Triangle K Road

$158,433.54 - Construct a 1,099-square-foot accessory dwelling unit with 120-square-foot covered porch and 858-square-foot garage

Contractor: Porter & Sons Construction

Port of Walla Walla

187 W. Fairchild Ave.

$125,000 - Remodel office, lunch room and bathroom inside hangar

Contractor: Simplicity Homes LLC