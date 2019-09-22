These commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla in August.
Royse Investment Properties
2878 Melrose St.
$169,709.75 - Construct a 1,295-square-foot commercial addition
Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.
Alan L. Schwab
2150 Isaacs Ave.
$98,750 - Racking in the new commercial building for Les Schwab
Contractor: Ricon Industrial Inc.
Paine Building LLC
2 E. Main St.
$40,000 - Replace 40 windows
Port of Walla Walla
1164 Dell Ave.
$276,494.10 - Construct a 1,237-square-foot breezeway; enclose canopy, install OHDs and dock levelers
Contractor: Mountain States Construction
Lounsbury Investments LLC
1701 Plaza Way
$80,000 - Replace 85 windows at Quail Run Retirement, install insulation and repair stucco
David Thompson
221 E. Main St.
$20,000 - Remodel ADA bathrooms for a future Boba Tea tenant
Callaway Properties LLC
11 E. Birch St.
$37,500 - Renew expired permit for alteration of 2,877-square-foot warehouse
Contractor: Rojas Remodeling
Knudson Family Trust
902/904 W. Poplar St.
$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch
Contractor: Simplicity Homes
Knudson Family Trust
910/912 W. Poplar St.
$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch
Contractor: Simplicity Homes
Gary Parson
1480 Lower Waitsburg Road
$143,400 - Construct a 3,000-square-foot garage
Stop Buy Here LLC
921 Janimari Lane
$359,321.63 - Construct a 2,283-square-foot residence with 508-square-foot garage, 156-square-foot covered porch and 40-square-foot covered patio, plus 1,200-square-foot detached garage
Contractor: Stop Buy Here LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
565 Klingman Court
$253,348.73 - Construct a 1,805-square-foot residence with 660-square-foot garage, 30-square-foot porch and 186-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Douglas Majerus
171 Laurel St.
$191,842.13 - Construct a 1,402-square-foot residence with 430-square-foot garage, 45-square-foot covered porch and 96-square-foot covered patio
Contractor: Surejam Construction LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
549 Klingman Court
$288,853.17 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 780-square-foot garage, 185-square-foot porch and 64-square-foot patio
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Jon & Tanya Canfield
2351 Frazier Drive
$201,783.35 - Construct a 243-square-foot addition and remodel garage space to create bathroom and utility room
Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.
Stacy Shake & Spencer Iasolucci
550 E. Chestnut St.
$90,000 - Remodel kitchen and basement
Contractor: Green Home Contractors LLC
These commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by College Place in August.
Walla Walla University
290 S. College Ave.
$32,000 - Remove/replace projection screen
Contractor: Loomer Construction
MV Investments LLC
1605 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd.
$15,000 - Tenant improvement
Contractor: Kulike Lao Construction LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
450 S.W. Doans Ave.
$46,006 - Construct Veterans Park at Homestead Village
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Walla Walla University
21 S.W. Fourth St.
$32,250 - Remodel bathroom, repair back concrete step and add handrail
Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction
City of College Place
625 S. College Ave.
$14,180 - Replacement of four windows in office enclosure
Contractor: Perfection Glass
Keri & David Paintner
850 N.E. Makiah Court
$324,206.11 - Construct a 3,273-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Brandon Stepper
Hayden Homes LLC
540 S.W. Angelina Loop
$248,593.94 - Construct a 2,378-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Hayden Homes LLC
525 S.W. Doans Ave.
$309,268.06 - Construct a 3,030-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC
Outline Holdings Northwest LLC
45 N.E. Alpine Drive
$289,895.25 - Construct a 2,929-square-foot single-family residence
Contractor: Outline Holdings Northwest LLC