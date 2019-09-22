These commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by Walla Walla in August.

Royse Investment Properties

2878 Melrose St.

$169,709.75 - Construct a 1,295-square-foot commercial addition

Contractor: Eaton Construction Inc.

Alan L. Schwab

2150 Isaacs Ave.

$98,750 - Racking in the new commercial building for Les Schwab

Contractor: Ricon Industrial Inc.

Paine Building LLC

2 E. Main St.

$40,000 - Replace 40 windows

Port of Walla Walla

1164 Dell Ave.

$276,494.10 - Construct a 1,237-square-foot breezeway; enclose canopy, install OHDs and dock levelers

Contractor: Mountain States Construction

Lounsbury Investments LLC

1701 Plaza Way

$80,000 - Replace 85 windows at Quail Run Retirement, install insulation and repair stucco

David Thompson

221 E. Main St.

$20,000 - Remodel ADA bathrooms for a future Boba Tea tenant

Callaway Properties LLC

11 E. Birch St.

$37,500 - Renew expired permit for alteration of 2,877-square-foot warehouse

Contractor: Rojas Remodeling

Knudson Family Trust

902/904 W. Poplar St.

$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch

Contractor: Simplicity Homes

Knudson Family Trust

910/912 W. Poplar St.

$406,169.41 - Construct a 3,158-square-foot duplex residence with 581-square-foot garages and 117-square-foot porch

Contractor: Simplicity Homes

Gary Parson

1480 Lower Waitsburg Road

$143,400 - Construct a 3,000-square-foot garage

Stop Buy Here LLC

921 Janimari Lane

$359,321.63 - Construct a 2,283-square-foot residence with 508-square-foot garage, 156-square-foot covered porch and 40-square-foot covered patio, plus 1,200-square-foot detached garage

Contractor: Stop Buy Here LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

565 Klingman Court

$253,348.73 - Construct a 1,805-square-foot residence with 660-square-foot garage, 30-square-foot porch and 186-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Douglas Majerus

171 Laurel St.

$191,842.13 - Construct a 1,402-square-foot residence with 430-square-foot garage, 45-square-foot covered porch and 96-square-foot covered patio

Contractor: Surejam Construction LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

549 Klingman Court

$288,853.17 - Construct a 2,046-square-foot residence with 780-square-foot garage, 185-square-foot porch and 64-square-foot patio

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Jon & Tanya Canfield

2351 Frazier Drive

$201,783.35 - Construct a 243-square-foot addition and remodel garage space to create bathroom and utility room

Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction Inc.

Stacy Shake & Spencer Iasolucci

550 E. Chestnut St.

$90,000 - Remodel kitchen and basement

Contractor: Green Home Contractors LLC

These commercial building permits and permits for residential projects costing more than $75,000 were issued by College Place in August.

Walla Walla University

290 S. College Ave.

$32,000 - Remove/replace projection screen

Contractor: Loomer Construction

MV Investments LLC

1605 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd.

$15,000 - Tenant improvement

Contractor: Kulike Lao Construction LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

450 S.W. Doans Ave.

$46,006 - Construct Veterans Park at Homestead Village

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Walla Walla University

21 S.W. Fourth St.

$32,250 - Remodel bathroom, repair back concrete step and add handrail

Contractor: Jeff Moeller Construction

City of College Place

625 S. College Ave.

$14,180 - Replacement of four windows in office enclosure

Contractor: Perfection Glass

Keri & David Paintner

850 N.E. Makiah Court

$324,206.11 - Construct a 3,273-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Brandon Stepper

Hayden Homes LLC

540 S.W. Angelina Loop

$248,593.94 - Construct a 2,378-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Hayden Homes LLC

525 S.W. Doans Ave.

$309,268.06 - Construct a 3,030-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Hayden Homes LLC

Outline Holdings Northwest LLC

45 N.E. Alpine Drive

$289,895.25 - Construct a 2,929-square-foot single-family residence

Contractor: Outline Holdings Northwest LLC

